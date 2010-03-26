Slaughter responds to brick throwing

Rep. Louise Slaughter addressed the recent incident at her Niagara Falls office on the floor of the House yesterday.

Here's the video. Read her full statement on her Web site.

Here's an Associated Press story about the trend of threats against lawmakers.

This is an Associated Press item in which Slaughter said she got a threat that used the word "snipers."

Here's a report by News Niagara Reporter Nancy A. Fischer from Wednesday about the trend of incidents towrds members of Congress.

