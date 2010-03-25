POLICE & COURTS

Buffalo man shot on Woltz listed in stable condition

A Buffalo man was listed in stable condition late Wednesday in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Woltz Avenue, Buffalo police said.

Dayshawn Brazier, 18, was shot in the upper part of his body in the first block of Woltz, police said. Brazier was initially driven to Sisters Hospital in a private vehicle, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

***

Maine man gets prison for liaison with girl, 13

A Bangor, Maine, man was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in federal prison for traveling hundreds of miles for sex with a 13-year-old girl he met on the Internet.

Charles Dunlop, 20, was convicted in December of interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He will be required to register as a sex offender, and his computer will be monitored when he is on 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. said.

Dunlop picked up the girl in Niagara County and drove to Ohio, where they engaged in sex, according to Grisanti. The girl, who was with Dunlop for three days, was dropped off at a shopping mall in Pennsylvania mall, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie P. Grisanti said.

***

Online car purchase is running on empty

A Shoshone Street woman filed a report with Buffalo police this week alleging that she has not received a car she purchased online from a Georgia man after she sent him more than $4,400.

Police said the victim told police that on March 13, she sent the money for the vehicle, which was listed on both Craig's List and eBay.The money, sent as a MoneyGram, was picked up in Lilburn, Ga., according to reports.

***

Dancing man who damaged floor has case adjourned

The case against an 18-year-old Cheektowaga man accused of damaging a wooden floor while break-dancing has been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

Elma Town Justice Joseph A. Sakowski has granted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, meaning Ryan T. Baczkiewicz, of Toelsin Road, must stay out of trouble for the next six months in order for the charges to be dismissed.

Baczkiewicz was arrested in February on a felony count of criminal mischief and misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. Erie County sheriff's deputies said his attempts to break-dance at an Elma house party resulted in $3,000 worth of damage to the floor, caused by a large diamond belt buckle he was wearing.

***

Former restaurateur admits dodging sales tax payments

Michael Galatsos, the former operator of the now-closed Souvlaki King restaurant in the Boulevard Mall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree grand larceny for never paying the state any of the $116,514 in sales-tax receipts he collected during the seven years he ran the Amherst business.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio told Galatsos, 66, of St. John's Avenue, who is living only on monthly Social Security checks, that he should come up with restitution. Galatsos told her he thinks he is capable of making monthly payments of about $100. The judge also told Galatsos, who remains free on bail, that she will place him on probation for up to five years when he is sentenced July 13.