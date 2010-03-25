Jessie L. Keenan, of Buffalo, an active churchwoman, died last Thursday in Waterfront Health Care Center. She was 92.

Born in Buffalo, S.C., she attended schools in Union County, S.C. Here, she worked as a waitress in Tiffany's Restaurant.

A dedicated member of New Hope Baptist Church, Mrs. Keenan was a deaconess, secretary of the Sunday school and a longtime member of the Senior Choir.

Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Clough K.

Services will be at noon today in New Hope Baptist Church, 543 Richmond Ave.

