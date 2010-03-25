MAACKS, Donald J.

MAACKS - Donald J. Age 76 years, March 20, 2010, of North Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Newfane, NY, husband of Kay Watson Maacks; father of John Maacks of Lockport, James (Sharry) Maacks of Wilson, Belinda (Rodney) Rowles of Niagara Falls, NY and Sandra (Donald) McKee of Bradenton, FL; brother of Betty (Elmer) Prater of Rydal, Georgia, Cheryl (John) Walsh, Jeffrey Maacks, both of Niagara Falls, NY and Mary Jo (Ron) Segar of Youngstown, NY and the late Norman Jr., Jack and Kenneth Maacks and Beverly Kasak; also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2010 at 11:30 AM in Wrights Corners United Presbyterian Church, 6515 Ridge Road, Lockport, NY 14094. Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wrights Corners United Presbyterian Church, 6515 Ridge Road, Lockport, NY 14094 or Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send a condolence of the family.