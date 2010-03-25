Bullock camp denies search for divorce lawyer

It would be news if Sandra Bullock were not seeking a divorce lawyer. And so news it is, since one of her representatives told E! News this week that reports of her doing so are "completely false."

The denial came after TMZ.com said "multiple" anonymous sources had told the site that both the Academy Award-winning actress and her husband, celebrity mechanic Jesse James, were lawyering up following revelations he cheated on her for months with tattooed stripper Michelle "Bombshell" McGee.

The Web site claimed that Bullock's reps had been in touch with several high-end lawyers, with Lance Spiegel, who handled divorces for Charlie Sheen, Heather Locklear and Michael Jackson, as the front-runner.

Bullock, who won this year's Oscar for best actress, has made herself scarce since revelations of her husband's infidelity surfaced and she decided to not attend the London premiere of "The Blind Side." Various Web sites have reported that she's most likely holed up in Austin, Texas, where her sister lives, until she's ready to make her next move.

Meanwhile, more facts about McGee -- who claims to be 24 years old, though ex-husband Ronald Shane Modica told E! News he helps care for her 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.

A San Diego judge on Friday denied Modica's request seeking full-time custody of their own child, son Avery, 5.

That's rare good news for McGee, who was dropped as a model for the hardcore-music clothing line Angry White Girl after photographs surfaced of a Nazi-themed photo shoot she'd done a year ago.

A rep for parent company Angry White Boy wrote on the company's site on Sunday that it had "severed all ties" with her.

The Chicago Sun-Times said an anonymous "source close to" McGee told the paper McGee had peddled her tale to In Touch Weekly for a reported $30,000 after James refused to back her in a strip club she wanted to launch, or to pay hush money.