AMIGONE - Leo J. March 23, 2010; age 60; beloved son of the late Philip and G. Catherine (Kingsley) Amigone; dear brother of Paul, Joseph, James, Francis (Debbie) and the late Daniel K. and Philip M. Amigone; uncle of Jennifer (Daniel) Saltzman-Amigone, Carley Amigone, Lauren (Steve) Bostwick, Krista (Kyle) Hodapp-Amigone, Elizabeth (Steve) Stroh-Amigone and Heather Amigone; also survived by special companion, Elizabeth DiGiulio. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday evening 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins) where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church at 10:00 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.