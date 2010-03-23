Product Recalls / Where to go, what to do

Heat Packs

Name of product: Therma Scarf scarves.

Units: About 98,500 in the United States and about 1,500 in Canada.

Importer: Telebrands Corp. of Fairfield, N.J.

Hazard: The heat packs can overheat when heated in a microwave oven, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

Incidents/injuries: The firm has received seven reports of overheating, including five fires, three of which resulted in property damage to the microwave. Two of the incidents were in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

Description: The recalled scarves have pockets and microwaveable heat packs composed of flax seeds. The scarves are made of polyester/cotton and were sold in black and camel colors.

Sold at: Bed Bath & Beyond stores, As Seen on TV retail kiosks in shopping malls, through direct response television and over the Internet at www.thermascarf.com and www.asseenontvguys.com from October 2009 through January 2010 for between $20 and $25.

Manufactured in: China.

Remedy: Stop using the recalled Therma Scarf and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If purchased through the infomercial or over the Internet, consumers will be contacted by Telebrands with instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

Consumer contact: Toll-free at (800) 777-4034 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or visit www.telebrands.com.

***

Fork and Spoon Sets

Name of product: Scooby Doo, Tweety and Batman Fork and Spoon Sets.

Units: About 127,000.

Manufacturer: Peachtree Playthings of Atlanta.

Hazard: The middle two prongs of the plastic fork can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Incidents/injuries: Peachtree Playthings has received one report of a middle prong detaching from the fork. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves the Scooby Doo, Tweety and Batman plastic fork and spoon sets. The two-piece set is white plastic with cartoon images on the handle.

Sold at: Dollar Tree Stores and Deals during January 2010 for about $1 per set.

Manufactured in: China.

Remedy: Take the recalled fork and spoon sets away from children and return them to Dollar Tree or Deals for a full refund.

Consumer contact: Toll-free at (800) 290-4831 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, visit www.peachtreeplaythings.com or e-mail the firm at peachtree@peachtreeplaythings.com.

***

Roman Shades

Name of product: Innovations and "At Home with Meijer" Roman Shades and Roll-Up Blinds.

Units: 240,000.

Importer/retailer: Meijer of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Manufacturer: Whole Space Industries of Centereach, N.Y.

Hazard: Roll-up Blinds: Strangulations can occur if the lifting loops slide off the side of the blind and a child's neck becomes entangled on the free-standing loop or if a child places his/her neck between the lifting loop and the roll-up blind material.

Roman Shades: Strangulations can occur when a child places his/her neck between the exposed inner cord and the fabric on the backside of the blind or when a child pulls the cord out and wraps it around his/her neck.

Incidents/injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves all Innovations and "At Home with Meijer" Roman shades and roll-up blinds. The Roman shades are made with fabric or bamboo and the Roll-up blinds with bamboo. A label reading "Innovation" or "At Home with Meijer" can be found under the headrail.

Sold at: Meijer Stores and Meijer.com between January 2004 and December 2009 for about $40.

Manufactured in: Taiwan.

Remedy: Stop using the Roman shades and the roll-up blinds and contact the Window Covering Safety Council for a free repair kit at (800) 506-4636 anytime or visit www.windowcoverings.org

Consumer contact: Toll-free at (800) 927-8699 anytime or visit the company's Web site at www.meijer.com.