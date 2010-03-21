RYTHER, Coleman C.

RYTHER - Coleman C. Age 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2010. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn in 2001, his siblings, David Ryther, Warren Ryther and Marjorie Murphy. He is survived by two children, Elaine (Doug) Gillette and Paul (Ann Borgstrom) Ryther; three grandchildren, Mark (Marcie) Chamberlain, Christian Ryther, Cathrine Ryther; two great-grandchildren, Cara Lynn and Cole Chamberlain; sister, Evelyn Savage, and several nieces and nephews. A graduate of Eden High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Ithaca College and his Master's Degree from the New York State College for Teachers in Albany. He became a coach and gym teacher at Canaseraga Central School before serving with the United States Navy during WWII. He was a long-time member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the American Legion, for which he served as Chaplain of his post for a time. Coleman became a guidance counselor and continued coaching at Marion and Interlaken Schools. He then served as an administrator at schools in Newark Valley and South Otselic, NY and retired as the Superintendent of East Bloomfield Central School in 1971. He and Carolyn then moved to Bath where he worked for the Soil Conservation Service and as a Real Estate Agent. He volunteered at the Office for the Aging and the Bath Animal Shelter, and served as Treasurer of a local Beekeepers Association. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will be grateful for contributions to the Bloomfield Central School Scholarship Fund or a charity of one's choice in Coleman's and Carolyn's names. Arrangements by the JOHNSON-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME INC., E. Bloomfield, N.Y.