Canisius gains another committment

Canisius College recieved a verbal committment from Canadian guard Ashton Khan today, according to a source. Khan was also reportedly considering UB and Green Bay.

The 6-foot-1 Khan from Scarborough, Ont., made an official visit to Canisius this weekend. They already have a verbal committment from another Canadian combo guard in Jahenns Manigat, who hails from Regional Elite Development Academy (REDA) in Hamilton and is originally from Ottawa. Both Khan and Manigat can sign national letters of intent with Canisius during next month's late signing period.

---Rodney McKissic