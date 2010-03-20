Travers Collins wins 32 ad awards

Travers Collins & Co.'s TV advertising campaign for Northtown Automotive won the Best of Show award at the ninth annual ADDY Awards banquet on Friday. Travers Collins also took home the most total awards, with 10 gold and 22 silver, at the program, hosted by the Advertising Club of Buffalo at Kleinhans Music Hall.

A total of 395 entries from 33 organizations were submitted for the competition. A panel of four judges from Columbus, Ohio; Green Bay, Wisc.; Roanoke, Va.; and Toronto selected the winners.

The other top winning agencies were: the Martin Group, with 5 gold and 20 silver, Crowley Webb with 6 gold and 14 silver, and Gelia with 5 silver.

Individual honors were also handed out. Bob Moody of M&T Bank won the David I. Levy Communicator of the Year Award. Greg Meadows of the Martin Group won the Alex Osborn Award for Creativity; Biff Henrich, owner of Keystone Film Productions, won the Advertising Club of Buffalo Service Award; and Jordan Case of Eric Mower & Associates won the Future Star Award.

Other ADDY award winners were: Abbey Mecca & Co., two silvers; Block Club Creative, one gold, one silver; Buffalo Niagara CVB, 1 silver; Courtney Remm (student), 1 student gold, 3 student silver; Hadley Exhibits, 1 gold, 1 silver; and Independent Health, 1 silver.

Also: Souter Productions, 2 silver, Telesco Creative Group, 1 silver; Uniland, 2 silver; and White Bicycle, 2 gold, 1 silver.

Gold award winners compete on the regional and national level of the American Advertising Federation.

