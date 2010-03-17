Bills QB? For now, it's three-way fight

Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey said Tuesday there is no front-runner for the starting quarterback job at the moment.

Gailey, in brief comments to the media at One Bills Drive, did not rule out adding another prominent quarterback to the team's roster. However, he said the three quarterbacks on the team -- Trent Edwards, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brian Brohm -- would fight it out for positions if the situation stays the same.

"To me, unless something different happens between now and post-draft, to me it's an open competition for the job; see what happens," Gailey said. "We've got some guys that obviously have played well at times and some guys that are unproven that we don't know, but were well-regarded coming out. To me we've got to see who can rise to the top. So it'll be an open competition, if it stays status quo. If it changes, if we see something that changes our mind or gets us to another point, then we would go there."

Bills General Manager Buddy Nix said last month the team's "priority" would be to try to make it work at quarterback this season with the three incumbents. But Nix did not rule out other options.

The Bills are investigating their options in the draft. They met with Notre Dame's Jimmy Clausen at the NFL Scouting Combine. They are scheduled to bring Texas prospect Colt McCoy to Buffalo next month, according to Scout.com. McCoy is projected as a potential second-round pick. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow said recently he also will visit the Bills before the draft.

"We're looking at everything," Gailey said. "We're trying to leave no stone unturned."

Edwards has 30 starts in three years with the Bills, including seven last year. Fitzpatrick has 23 starts in five seasons, including eight last year with the Bills. Brohm, a two-year veteran, made his first career start in the Bills' 15th game last season.

Meanwhile, Gailey also gave some updates on other topics:

He dismissed speculation about a potential trade of safety Donte Whitner: "Obviously it must have gotten a life of its own somewhere. We feel like we've got a strong secondary. Donte's a big part of that and is going to be a big part of that. To me you would not weaken one of your strengths. I don't know where that came from."

On the possibility of retirement by defensive end Aaron Schobel: "I don't think there's anything that's really changed on that front. Obviously we would like to have Aaron back. We hope that works out, but we understand his dilemma as well. There's no timetable on this for either party right now."

On the team's wide receiver roster: "We have one guy that's kind of proven, really. Lee [Evans] is a proven guy. The rest of the guys we have to take a look at and see what they can do. They've got some talent and we feel real good about them. But we've got to get them in here and get them to work and see what we've got. We are constantly looking in free agency. We will be looking in the draft to continue to increase our depth and upgrade where we can there. But it's not a lack of quality. I think it's unproven at this point."

