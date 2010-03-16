This Day in Buffalo Sports History / March 16, 1970 -- Bona wins, at a big price

It's one of the great "what ifs?" in the area's sports history . . . particularly in Olean.

With St. Bonaventure leading Villanova in the East Regional final in 1970, the Bonnies had dreams of a national championship. Bob Lanier was arguably the best player in the nation, and his supporting cast backed him up well.

Then Chris Ford landed on Lanier's leg in the second half. The injured Lanier, who had scored 26 points in 31 minutes, was done for the tournament.

Bona won the game, 97-74, as Greg Gary had 20 points and Matt Gantt added 19. But the Bonnies went to the Final Four without their biggest weapon -- and lost to Artis Gilmore and Jacksonville.

"It was a dream that each one of the 12, 13, 14 guys on our team had of winning the NCAA championship, and to get that dream smashed in the manner it got smashed, even though I was proud as hell of them guys when I was sitting in that hospital bed and watching on TV . . . it saddened me because I thought me being there could have made a difference," Lanier said years later.

-- Budd Bailey

