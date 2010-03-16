'Terrible' Torres still trying to fit in

When the Buffalo Sabres acquired winger Raffi Torres at the trade deadline, his 19 goals instantly made him the team's leading scorer. After five games with his new team, Torres is stuck on 19 goals and offering a frank analysis of his contributions.

"Personally, I've been terrible," Torres said after practice Monday in the Amherst Center. "I don't really think I've done anything too much other than be a little physical at some points during the game. My game tends to go south when I start thinking the game. You've just got to keep it simple, be more grittier, get pucks to the net."

Torres has two assists and a minus-1 rating for the Sabres. He also made a terrible giveaway that led to Minnesota's third goal in the Wild's 3-2 win here Friday night. After playing on the wing with Thomas Vanek and Derek Roy for part of his Buffalo debut March 5 with Philadelphia, he has settled in with Mike Grier and Paul Gaustad.

Torres said getting his 20th goal would help break some of the pressure he's feeling.

"That's definitely it. You want to feel part of a team, do whatever you can to fit in here," he said. "I just have to let my game speak for itself. I've still got a lot more to give this team."

Torres said he's still adjusting to learning the Sabres' system.

"They're trying to keep it as simple as they can for me right now," he said. "Power-play breakouts are different. Neutral-zone forecheck is different. Just things where I should be going up and down my wing I'm kind of sitting back and hesitating. . . . When I start thinking, my legs go heavy."

***

Winger Drew Stafford skated in a non-contact role Monday, his first appearance since suffering a groin injury March 5 against Philadelphia. Coach Lindy Ruff said it's possible Stafford could play by this weekend's games at Florida and Carolina.

***

Portland goaltender Jhonas Enroth is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in a collision during the opening minutes of Saturday's loss to Binghamton. Enroth is 28-18-1 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

J.P. Lamoureux has taken over as the No. 1 goalie. Portland signed Todd Ford from the East Coast Hockey League's South Carolina Stingrays as backup.

