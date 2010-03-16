Lilly may lose BOCES board seat

The Lewiston-Porter School Board tonight is expected to oust ex-member Edward Lilly from representing the district on a countywide educational board.

Board members Edward Waller and Robert Weller are expected to push for Lilly to stay as Lewiston-Porter's representative on the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services board, but a majority likely will select colleagues Keith Fox or Wendy Swearingen.

"In my three years on the Lew-Port board, Lilly has never reported back to us. I find this disturbing," said Fox, who said his vocational experience makes him a good fit for the BOCES board. "The administration feels while a community member can serve on the BOCES board, there is a significant advantage to having a sitting Lew-Port board member there."

Weller said he will oppose plans to replace Lilly, who has sat on the BOCES board for three terms, a total of nine years.

"He's got the experience, and he always tries to keep the costs in line, as everyone should do," Weller said.

Lilly lost his Lewiston-Porter board seat in June after 12 years on the board. In July, he said he believed he would run again, but as of Monday he said he has no plans to do so this spring.

He said he is seeking re-election on the BOCES board, however, because BOCES provides "valuable services" countywide and the BOCES teacher's union contract will be renegotiated in the coming months.

"It's [the Lew-Port board's] prerogative to choose anyone in the community," Lilly said of the prospect for Fox or Swearingen getting the nod. "They are going to choose someone who will give the teachers a 26 percent salary increase, which in effect will be paid for by Lewiston-Porter taxpayers."

Lilly's anticipated replacement comes after BOCES teachers union President Kristin B. Sterling urged Lewiston-Porter to remove Lilly. In a letter to Superintendent R. Christopher Roser, Sterling said Lilly "brings nothing to the table" and should be replaced.

"Mr. Lilly is anti-public education, anti-teacher and, by extension, anti-student," she said in the letter, which was distributed to Lewiston-Porter board members. "His term is up in June, but five months is too long."

Sterling will have to wait anyway. Fox said the board is not seeking to remove Lilly and will let him finish his term.

"I'm a little embarrassed this might seem like a power play, but it's not," Fox said. "We were notified in January we have to nominate someone to the BOCES board and, before [Sterling's] letter, we felt there needs to be a tighter relationship between BOCES board and our board."

The BOCES union represents 250 instructors and has called for a boycott of Mr. Snacks products, a company co-owned by Lilly. Lockport board member James Gugliuzza said during a recent meeting that he would not vote for Lilly when his board votes on the BOCES final budget and board in April.

Lewiston-Porter will name its nominee tonight, and the BOCES board seats will be approved in April. Board members will then be inducted in June.

