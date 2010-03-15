When 17-year-old Marine Sgt. Patrick W. Welch landed in Vietnam with the first wave of U.S. combat troops in March 1965, he knew he was in the right place.

Welch, an infantry squad leader with the 3rd Division, had dreamed about becoming a Marine since he was 5. The Amherst resident, now 62, says he wanted to follow in the footsteps of several uncles who had served as Marines in World War II and Korea.

Providing additional inspiration was his father, John, who had served in the Navy's Submarine Service in World War II.

Welch fulfilled his ambition June 23, 1964, his 17th birthday, by enlisting in the Marines. Four days later, he was in boot camp at Parris Island, S.C.

Arriving in Vietnam, Welch was stationed at Da Nang and knew only too well that the presence of Marines meant that the U.S. military role had changed from advisory to full-scale combat.

He acknowledges having been nervous, explaining that until the moment of battle, there is always a sense of uncertainty.

"I was exactly where I wanted to be in my life," he says. "I'd grown up wanting to be a Marine and go to war, but it was very scary because you don't know how you're going to perform until somebody starts shooting at you."

Eight days later, while patrolling in the jungle, Welch's squad encountered the Viet Cong.

"When you're there, it seems like it was a long time," he says, "but I'd say the first engagement was maybe five or 10 minutes."

It would be the first of more than 36 firefights for Welch against an elusive enemy. The Viet Cong were dug in deep, with networks of tunnels and other excavations they had used in past years to fight the French and, before that, the Chinese.

That advantage took a personal toll on Welch while he and his 12-member squad were on patrol Sept. 18, 1965. Viet Cong guerrillas started popping up out of "spider holes," taking shots at the troops and then ducking back underground in the heavily camouflaged holes.

"We were ambushed, and our training for ambushes is you attack the ambush," he says, "and when we proceeded to do that, I tripped off what was known in those days as a Bouncing Betty mine.

"Those devices are not intended to kill you, but maim you from the waist down, so I received very serious abdominal and leg wounds. The firefight we were in continued for another hour or so before helicopters could get in and pull us out."

Though he was bleeding badly and unable to move his legs, Welch says, the shock of the mine's concussive force finally wore off, and he continued to shoot his rifle and move about by using his arms to drag his body. When the smoke cleared, two Marines were dead, and he was the only one wounded.

Welch, who was awarded a Purple Heart, was sent back to United States and spent the next two years recuperating.

"I spent 14 months flat on my back and then 10 months in rehabilitation learning how to walk again," says Welch, who has a slight limp because his left leg ended up three-quarters of an inch shorter than his right.

Welch's devotion to the military and fellow veterans has remained steadfast throughout his life, and he is now director of veterans services for Erie County.

So it's not surprising when he says his sacrifice for his country was worth it.

"In my opinion," he says, "there is nothing more noble in life than serving your country."

***

Want to honor a veteran?

Contact News Staff Reporter Lou Michel at lmichel@buffalonews.com or call 849-5594.

***

Patrick W. Welch, 62

• Hometown: Town of Tonawanda

• Residence: Amherst

• Branch: Marine Corps, 3rd Division

• Rank: Sergeant

• War zone: Vietnam, including Da Nang

• Role: Infantry squad leader

• Years of service: Enlisted 1964, honorably discharged 1967

• Most prominent medal: Purple Heart

• Veteran affiliations: Elected officer of the board of directors of VietnamVeterans of America; employed as director of veterans services, Erie County