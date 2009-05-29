Copper thief sent to prison

Peter T. Williams, an admitted heroin addict, was ordered Thursday to serve a prison term of 2 1/2 to five years for the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of copper from local trains to feed his drug habit.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns also ordered Williams, 28, of Newton Road, Hamburg, to work with his now-jailed girlfriend and co-defendant, Lisa L. Brantell, 27, of Buffalo, to make full restitution to the businesses affected by their thefts.

Williams told the judge he was sorry that his drug problem led to the crime. "I wish I never did it," he added. He has been jailed since he and Brantell were arrested by Hamburg police last July.

Prosecutors Lawrence M. Schwegler and Rachel Pilkington said the copper thefts last summer by Williams and Brantell, who is already serving a six-month jail term in the case, forced the uninsured Buffalo Southern Railway to consider laying off employees and perhaps even closing.

The prosecutors said Williams and Brantell stole copper from engines at the Western New York Railway Historical Society in Hamburg and the Eden yards of the Buffalo Southern Railway and were arrested because they had been filmed at the junkyard on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo, where they sold the stolen copper.

