On the borderline Be prepared for new rules when coming back from Canada

They really mean it this time.

Come June 1, a week from today, crossing the U.S.-Canadian border will require more than a driver's licence and a smile. A passport, passport card, NEXUS card or an enhanced driver's license will be among the few acceptable forms of ID for crossing the frontier under the terms of the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative, or WHTI.

Two questions now face us: Are the appropriate government agencies ready? Are you?

If you are among the frequent border-crossers who has the needed documentation of citizenship in hand, you might take careful note of how long it takes to get across the border once the new rules are in place.

Or you might arrange to be somewhere else that day. There might still be a few bugs in the system.

If you do not have the proper documentation, you should know by now to stay away. Ad campaigns, including full-page ads in The Buffalo News, have joined government publications and Web site countdowns in warning everyone that the new rules are about to take effect.

First proposed in the wake of the 9/1 1 terrorist attacks, the rules have been years in the making -- and in the delaying, as border-area politicians raised concerns that the requirements would gum up the economically vital border crossings in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and other points along what remains the world's longest demilitarized border.

Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano said the other day that her own concerns about the readiness of the program, which likely have roots in her time as governor of the border state of Arizona, have been assuaged in the four months she's been in office.

Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport, has been among the sharpest skeptics of the program. She has been among those successfully pushing for delays in implementation to be sure that the many border crossing stations have the equipment and the trained personnel to process the new electronically enhanced paperwork.

Now that fellow Democrats are in charge of the executive branch, Slaughter's incentive to criticize is lessened and her hopes that it will work as advertised have increased. But she's still backing legislation that would measure the impact the new procedures have on trade, tourism and security.

If the border posts are not ready to handle the new rules, that's the government's fault. If we aren't ready, that's ours.