Janie's team flies highest in marathon

She spent her final two weeks lying on the couch wondering if the pain would ever end, only once questioning why the other kids didn't have piercing headaches like she did. Janie Kashino was only 6 years old, barely a month removed from kindergarten, too young and too innocent to be schooled on the inequities of life.

Janie's classmates at Pinehurst Elementary worked on the three R's while she tried tackling the Big C. The only R-word she heard daily was Roswell, where for three years she fought an insidious disease she never knew she had. Cancer was forgiving enough for a trip to Disney World before stealing her away last July.

Her parents were left confronting absolutes that come with burying a child. Scott and Colleen Kashino are good, honest people who learned the hard way that "never" and "always" can be difficult to digest. Janie will never graduate from high school, never get married, never have kids as special as she was to them. But they also take comfort knowing she'll never suffer again.

And she'll always be in heaven.

If only this pretty little girl, with her big blue eyes and dirty-blonde hair, knew how many friends she would have, how many lives she would affect, how many people she would kick in the fanny, how much awareness and money she would raise to fight neuroblastoma, the rare form of cancer that killed her. On Sunday, they came together and celebrated her life while embracing another R-word: running.

Kenyan Jason Lokwatom won the Buffalo Marathon in 2:24:44, a fact that escaped 70-plus competitors who looked at the big picture and ran for Janie. Funny, but she somehow rallied more people in death through the Team Cure Program at Roswell Park Cancer Institute than she ever knew in life.

Team Cure led to Team Fly High Janie, the brainchild of Rachel Sobczyk. Sobczyk's brother lives next door to the Kashinos in Lake View, and her kids attend Pinehurst. She was a recreational runner who often jogged down their street, where neighbors left water bottles for her in their mailboxes.

She's little more than an acquaintance, but she's also a mother. Every night for the past 10 months since Janie passed away, she has stood over her own sleeping children, haunted by the indescribable feeling that must come with looking into a child's empty bed.

"Every day, I think of them and the heartache that they go through," Sobczyk said. "It's what drives me."

Last year, Sobczyk began raising money in Janie's memory. Her goal was $26,000 -- $1,000 for every mile in a marathon. Word quickly spread. A worthy cause grew legs and raced through town, a plight taking on a life of its own.

Friends and neighbors who couldn't run to the mailbox began running with a purpose. Janie became their training partners, their inspiration. They knew the sprained ankles, the pulled muscles, the aches and pains, were a breeze compared to what Janie had endured.

For months, Pinehurst Principal Larry Leaven dragged himself out of bed at 4:45 a.m. to train before school. He attacked the marathon with a picture of Janie pinned to the back of his shirt before vertigo stopped him after 13 miles. No shame there.

Some ran the full marathon, some the half. Others formed relay teams. It didn't matter how fast or how far they ran, only that they did. They were educators, cops, housewives, students. They collected cans and held fundraisers, donating the proceeds to Team Fly High Janie.

Together, they raised more than $32,000 in Janie's memory with more coming, helping Roswell collect nearly $60,000 total. They did precisely what Janie couldn't do during her final days. They pulled themselves off the couch and ran around with their friends. Tell me, who won?

e-mail: bgleason@buffnews.com