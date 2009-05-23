Aud wall comes tumblin' down: Memorial Auditorium's western wall, after faulty start, is pulled down as nostalgic spectators mark move paving the way for Bass Pro store

With a thunderous roar, the western wall of Memorial Auditorium was pulled to the ground Friday morning, moving the demolition project -- and the hoped-for rejuvenation of the waterfront -- one giant step closer to reality.

With several dozen spectators snapping photos and videos, the first attempt to collapse the wall proved to be a false start, as a cable connected to the structure came loose from one of four enormous excavators.

The wall swayed back and forth -- like in an earthquake -- but remained intact.

After the cables were reconnected about 15 minutes later, the excavators tugged away in unison, jiggling the wall and it came tumbling down. About 150 tons of twisted steel and stone looked like bomb damage.

Three sides of the Aud have now been removed, leaving only the southern, or rear section remaining.

Work is on target to be completed in early July at the five-acre site that is slated to be the future home of a new Bass Pro store.

Even though Friday's demolition was not widely publicized, a line of spectators gathered outside a chain-link fence in front of the Aud to take photos and say goodbye to a building that houses millions of memories.

Tom Zolnowski of East Aurora reminisced about watching the Buffalo Sabres compete in the Stanley Cup finals in the mid-1970s.

"That's got to be the best," said Zolnowski, a retired line worker for New York State Electric & Gas. "Nothing's like the first time you see the Stanley Cup. I'd just like to get as much of a look at [the Aud] as I can while I can."

Marty Bartnik of West Seneca remembered Easter of 1971, when he saw Gerry Meehan score the winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with four seconds left in the game.

Larry Doctor Jr., an equipment operator for the Buffalo Sewer Authority, told about the good times he had as a member of the Aud's setup crew from 1982 to 1988.

"I used to work here," he said. "I saw a lot of concerts and a lot of hockey games. I met a lot of great people."

Pat and Carol Healy of Elma watched the demolition work, not because of Aud memories, but because their son, Mike, is a project manager.

"The main part is: God, I hope this goes OK," Carol Healy said. "It's the mother's concern. I don't want anyone getting hurt."

And for the record, the demolition project has logged 10,000 man hours with no serious injuries, said Matt Davison, a spokesman for the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

Pat Healy has watched the Aud demolition about 10 different times, driven not by memories or his wife's safety concerns, but by food.

"I come down here and get lunch off my son for nothing," Healy joked.

But Healy is running out of free lunches, since work on the site is expected to be completed in early July.

The last spectacular event will be when the south wall is pulled down in several weeks, Davison said.

Mixed with nostalgia is a widespread hope that the demolition signals the start of more prosperous times on the waterfront.

"It's the end of an era," Angie Byrne said moments before the wall fell.

"And the beginning of a new one," added her daughter, Missy Byrne.

e-mail: psimon@buffnews.com