Sex offender may live with mother

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Thursday that he intends to have a convicted sex offender stay in his mother's North Tonawanda home -- unless state officials can convince him they have somewhere else to put him.

Assistant Attorney General Wendy Whiting protested that court precedents show that it's not up to the state to find a place to house a sex offender put on strict parole conditions. Kloch told her to do it anyway.

The judge did grant Whiting a hearing Wednesday with the opportunity to bring in parole officers to testify about why the home of Eleanor Cole on Pioneer Drive is unsuitable to house sex offender James A. McKinney.

After a nonjury trial in March, Kloch found McKinney, 51, has a "mental abnormality" that makes him likely to reoffend.

The attorney general's office brought him into court under the state's civil confinement law, seeking to have him committed to a mental institution for the rest of his life.

But Kloch said Thursday he intends to place McKinney on strict and intensive supervision and treatment. It's a tough parole regime with 79 conditions, and a violation of any one of them could lead to commitment to a mental institution.

McKinney pleaded guilty in 2002 to having sex with four girls under the age of 14. One incident occurred in Niagara Falls in 1998; the others happened in North Tonawanda in 2000 and 2001. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Near the end of a sex offender's prison sentence, a committee from the state Office of Mental Health reviews his case and decides whether to submit the offender for possible civil confinement.

Kloch said, "I made a determination that [strict supervision] can provide for the management of Mr. McKinney."

Whiting objected that it was up to McKinney to supply an alternative to his mother's house as a place for him to be supervised.

"He doesn't have another one," Kloch said. He asked Whiting if McKinney is supposed to "knock on the doors randomly as he goes up the street?"

Whiting wouldn't give details, but she insisted that housing McKinney at his mother's house would endanger the safety of parole officers. Defense attorney David G. Jay said the objections were unpersuasive.

"I'm just waiting for him to come home," said Cole, 70.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com