Romantic night

St. Anthony of Padua Church likes to boast that it is the only church in Buffalo with its own orchestra. The orchestra is the Camerata di Sant' Antonio, and Music Director Christopher Weber has gathered in its ranks some of Buffalo's best musicians.

Saturday, the Camerata is performing a concert called "Il Trittico del Ventesimo Secolo," featuring romantic music of the 20th century, tonal as opposed to atonal. The night begins with "Metro Chabacana," by Javier Alvarez. Weber describes the syncopated work, which is supposed to reflect the ambience in Mexico City's main subway station, as the evening's most challenging piece. The Camerata is also playing an orchestral arrangement of George Gershwin's "Lullaby," a piece written originally for string quartet.

"Concerto per archi," by the film composer Nino Rota, adds a note of romance.

"We premiered that here in Buffalo four or five years ago," Weber says. "We're always interested in Italian composers, and Rota did more than just 'The Godfather' and so on."

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra oboist Paul Schlossman will be featured in a piece by Australian composer Colin Brumby, a student of John Williams. And pianist Ivan Docenko is the soloist in Percy Grainger's "Handel on the Strand." The night ends with Astor Piazzolla's "Libertango."

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday in St. Anthony of Padua (160 Court St.). For more information, call 854-2563.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman