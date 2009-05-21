A savvy selection As ambassador to China, Huntsman serves nation's and Obama's interests

When you stop to think about it -- as both men apparently did -- it shouldn't be a surprise that President Obama wanted Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be his new ambassador to China, and that Huntsman accepted the job.

Republican Huntsman is the governor of the state that cast a smaller percentage of its votes for Democrat Obama than any state save Wyoming. But he is not a politician to be judged by his habitat.

Like his new boss, reportedly known to insiders as "No-Drama Obama," Hunstman has a reputation for thoughtfulness and optimism. Huntsman, for example, is on board with efforts to curb global climate change, not just out of fear but based on the prospect that there is money to be made in the green economy.

Despite being to the left of most Utah Republican activists, Huntsman was twice elected governor by huge margins and was laying the groundwork for a presidential run of his own in 2012. But, when the call came from the White House, Huntsman couldn't say no to the president.

And while Obama is said to have snared -- and politically neutralized -- another trophy for his Team of Rivals, the fact is that he would be hard-pressed to find anyone better qualified for the post.

Huntsman served his tour of Mormon missionary work in Taiwan and speaks fluent Mandarin. He has led trade missions to China, moving easily among the powerful and the street merchants. And he and his wife adopted a child from China and another from India.

Huntsman also served briefly as U.S. ambassador to Singapore and as the deputy U.S. trade representative. And he has served as an official of the family business, Huntsman Chemical, and so is doubly well-positioned to talk trade with his Chinese hosts.

Like Obama, Huntsman is an American whose thinking has been broadened by spending a formative part of his life abroad and who remains eager to engage all the peoples of the world.

And China is one country that needs serious engaging. An industrial and financial powerhouse, China can seriously help or hurt the United States or the rest of the world by its actions on such diverse fronts as how it values its currency and how it meets its skyrocketing demand for electric power.

Beyond the new ambassador's protestations that it is any good American's duty to answer a president's summons, the fact is that Huntsman may have done some sharp, Obama-like political calculations of his own.

Defeating an incumbent Obama in 2012 will be rough for any Republican, especially if the party continues to engage in a war between its moderate and far-right wings. But succeeding a term-limited Obama in 2016 will be easier, especially, perhaps, for a moderate Republican candidate who, now only 49, is young enough to wait and who, by that time, may have proven his chops as a bipartisan businessman, governor and ambassador.

This way, Huntsman and Obama each has an interest in seeing the other succeed. Which is good news, because the rest of us do, too.