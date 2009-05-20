LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Progress seen in work on 4 cobblestone streets

The long-planned reconstruction of four historic streets in Buffalo's inner harbor neighborhood will move forward soon, city and federal officials announced Monday.

The projects will be financed with $4.4 million in federal funds and will involve extensive work on four cobblestone streets. Perry, Hanover, Prime and Lloyd streets will be restored in a way that will match the neighborhood's original street grid.

Crews will use cobblestones salvaged from the site as well as stones from Genesee Street and old streets in Cleveland that match Buffalo's pavers. The project is scheduled to start in September and should be completed by August 2010.

-----

>Bounce house, crafts, pizza included in day camp preview

The Delaware Family YMCA will hold a free summer camp preview from 6 to 8 p.m. today at D'Youville College for children ages 5 to 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registrations for summer camp will be accepted and financial assistance is available. There also will be a drawing for a free week of day camp.

-----

>Plaque acknowledges Community Foundation

A plaque acknowledging the important role played by the 90-year-old Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo in the construction of Kleinhans Music Hall has been placed in the landmark building's Porter Avenue vestibule.

The tribute from hall management and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra commemorates the 1934 charitable bequest to the foundation from Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans that led to the realization of Eliel and Eero Saarinen's design. The foundation secured additional funding from the federal Public Works Administration.