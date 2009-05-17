Honor Roll / Recognizing the accomplishments of Western New Yorkers

Stephen Bousquet, a major in the New York Army National Guard hailing from Lake View, has been selected to command the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, based at the Thompson Road Armory in Syracuse. Bousquet was chosen by the New York Army National Guard Command Selection Board of general officers.

He will take command in the fall. Bousquet is currently the commander of Headquarters Company of the 427th Brigade Support Battalion. Bousquet, who deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, joined the New York Army National Guard in 2000. The 427th Brigade Support Battalion provides maintenance, medical and logistics services to the 3,200 soldiers of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Members of the 427th, like Bousquet, deployed to Afghanistan last year to support the 27th's mission of training the National Army and police.

***

Canisius College sophomore Candace Lukasik has won a Boren Scholarship for international study. Lukasik is a political science and international relations major at Canisius. She'll use her scholarship to study Arabic for one year at the American University, Cairo.

Lukasik will return to Canisius College for her senior year. Boren Scholarships provide up to $20,000 for U.S. undergraduate students such as Lukasik to study abroad in areas of the world that are critical to U.S. interests and underrepresented in study-abroad programs, including Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Eurasia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Boren scholars, like Lukasik, study less commonly taught languages, such as Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Swahili. The Boren award competition is managed by the Institute for International Education and funded by the National Security Education Program.

***

The Western and Central New York Chapter of the National Safety Council, which services the Western, Central and downstate areas of New York State, recently recognized Dave Bissonette for his heroic actions with a 2009 National Safety Council Safety Courage & Leadership Award.

When Continental Connection Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center on the night of Feb. 12, Bissonette, the volunteer emergency services coordinator for the Town of Clarence, established the Emergency Operations Center and coordinated the volunteer emergency response team.

For more than two weeks, Bissonette coordinated efforts among more than 40 local, state and federal agencies, and the community, to handle the critical on-site operations.

During the opening ceremony at the Western New York Safety Conference, chapter President Irene Scruton and Erie County Executive Chris Collins presented the award to Bissonette on behalf of the National Safety Council, thanking him for his leadership and community service during the crisis. In addition to Bissonette's volunteer role in Clarence, he also works as the full-time safety and security director for General Mills in Buffalo.

The Western New York Safety Conference is a professional development event for safety professionals.

***

Steve Glickman, a 2007 graduate of Williamsville North High School, and son of Joseph and Ronna Glickman, has been elected president of the Student Government Association at the University of Maryland.

