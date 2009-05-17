Good-bye to graffiti

Philadelphia's successful Mural Arts Program started as an Anti-Graffiti Network, the effort by former Mayor Wilson Goode to eliminate graffiti in 1984. The program worked with graffiti writers whom the city would pay to paint murals as long as they took the pledge not to create more graffiti.

Twenty-five years later, the mural program has a $7 million budget, and employs 40 to 50 full-time workers and 300 seasonal artists a year. More than 3,000 murals have been painted. Each year, 20 of those are under renovation.

In 25 years under the direction of muralist Jane Golden, the program applies state, city and private funding to maintain its murals and accepts applications for new murals.

Community Paint Days are held about 25 times a year.

"People can apply to get a mural in their neighborhood or on their wall if they own a building," said Cari Feiler Bender, program spokesman. "And we have a waiting list of 2,000 people every year and every year they have to reapply." It is estimated that 100 applications a year are considered. Most unique to the Philadelphia program is the community process.

"You don't just put a mural in the middle of a neighborhood, you get everyone in the community together," Bender said. "Flier every door, hold community meetings and then everyone feels the buy-in, and the mural becomes theirs."

As for durability, most of the murals are painted on parachute cloth, a synthetic rubberlike material that can last up to 20 years. A gel base is also applied directly on the wall to seal it.

Earlier this month, representatives from three suburbs of Paris, sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Paris, visited Philadelphia to study the mural program as a way to unite their immigrant populations and quell recent incidents of unrest.

At Muralfarm.org, an interactive online Web application, pictures and detailed information about the murals can be searched by artist, theme, date, location and neighborhood. For more information including mural tours, visit www.muralarts.org.

-- Jane Kwiatkowski