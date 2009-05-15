Dogged by a teacher's question

Some time ago, I received a letter that began this way:

"Dear Mrs. Susan Martin, I am writing to you because you are driving me NUTS!"

The letter was written by Thomas J. Ronald, a teacher at Cleveland Hill Elementary School.

Mr. Ronald, as I am sure his third-graders call him, was frustrated. Why? Because he wanted to know my dog's name.

Mr. Ronald continued: "Ever since you adopted your dog, I have read, read and reread every article (more than thrice!) to learn your dog's name. Then on Jan. 9, I nearly hit the ceiling! You were writing once again about your dog, and I announced to my beautiful wife that she will probably tell us her cats' names again but not the dog's! Sure enough my prediction came true."

Now, before we get to that issue, I want to tell his students something: Mr. Ronald's letter was beautifully worded and oh-so-grammatically correct. He even used the word "thrice"! How cool is that? He told me all about his own dogs, too.

He only wrote the "NUTS" part to capture my attention (which he did). The rest of the letter was very complimentary.

In fact, I could call it a fan letter, but I do not want to boast.

In February, Mr. Ronald reminded me, I again mentioned my dog -- nameless, of course -- in this column. My guess is that this omission sent Mr. Ronald straight into orbit. That's when he wrote me that letter.

Now before we go any further, I want to tell his students something else: I do not always write about my pets. My editor would not let me do that. I address other important topics such as 1) sweeping, 2) cardigan sweaters and 3) jigsaw puzzles.

I also found it interesting that Mr. Ronald was not curious about the names of my daughter, husband or mother -- all of whom appear in this column from time to time.

Priorities, I guess.

Hey, I bet you third-graders would love to hear my dog's latest weird habit. Whenever we walk into the house, the dog playfully greets us with a shoe in his mouth. Usually it is my daughter's shoe or my husband's shoe. It is rarely my shoe.

Do you want to know why it is rarely my shoe?

Because I put my shoes away. I do not leave them by the back door or by the front door or in the middle of ANY floor.

That is not being neat. That is being messy.

But back to my nameless dog.

Hmmm . . . What should we tell Mr. Ronald?

Perhaps I never share our dog's name because we never named him. Perhaps we only call him dog -- with a lower-case d.

No, that's not true.

Perhaps his name is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, which is difficult to type.

Or perhaps I just want to protect his privacy.

Until right now.

So to third-graders everywhere, I will tell you the name of our dog. It is Dakota.

But, guess what? We don't call him that. We call him Cody. It's that old three syllables versus two syllables thing again.

Think about it. It is so much easier to say, "Cody, drop that shoe!" than it is to say, "Dakota, drop that shoe!"

So our dog's name is Cody.

Please be sure to inform Mr. Ronald.

