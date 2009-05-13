Neither of Bryantshae's parents graduated from high school, but they are determined that all 10 of their children attend college.

"They tell us every day to be better than what they were," said Bryantshae, an Ohio native who has spent most of her life here.

Raubena was born in Afghanistan and lived in Tajikistan before her family moved to the U.S. in 2006 for greater opportunities.

"When I see my family trying to do something better for me, I try to make them happy by studying," she said. "This is my opportunity to be what I want to be in the future, and to be successful."

And successful they are.

Raubena, Bryantshae and Manal are first, second and third in Grover's graduating class. Along with 232 other students from 79 schools, they will be honored at the Erie-Niagara Superintendents Association's 29th annual Scholastic Achievement Recognition Dinner at 6:15 p.m. May 21 at the Buffalo Marriott in Amherst.

Raubena spoke four languages, but did not know any English when she arrived here. Neither did Manal, but they both found ways to cope and learn.

Manal got help from Arabic-speaking friends from Somalia, and from Abdullah Al-Jandari, an English as a second language teacher at Grover who spent several weeks with her translating classroom lessons into English.

Raubena spent about a half-hour each day studying English with her older sister, and simply did the best she could until her English skills improved.

"At first it was hard, but you get used to it," she said. "Some of the words the teacher was saying were close to my language so it wasn't hard to figure out what she was saying."

In addition to strong and supportive families, Grover's three highest-ranking students share another essential ingredient, said Casey Young, the Grover principal.

"It's determination," he said. "These students are motivated."

They are also part of the international flavor at Grover, which enrolls students who were born in 24 countries and speak 23 different languages.

That international mosaic helps immigrants and refugees integrate into their new country, and provides a broader perspective for their classmates who were born here.

"They get a real life view -- a global view -- of what life is like," Young said.

Grover's top three all have ambitious plans for the future.

Raubena will attend the University at Buffalo and hopes to be either a dentist, a pediatrician or a chiropractor.

Manal is also headed to UB, where she will study dentistry or pharmacy.

Bryantshae, who will attend Brockport State, plans to be a pediatric nurse. "I love children," she said. "They're the future."

But with graduation approaching, the young ladies paused recently to reflect on their experiences, their progress -- and their appreciation for family.

"It's really going to be an honor just to graduate and see my Dad siting there with his smile," Raubena said. "He's so happy when he sees us succeed."