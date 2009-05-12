Batavia Council gives a boost to crosswalk safety measures

Safety measures long sought by elderly pedestrians using a downtown crosswalk got a boost Monday when the City Council agreed to consider banning left turns from a nearby parking lot.

The city has already agreed to stripe the wide street and install rumble bumpers to alert traffic to a crosswalk that connects downtown's largest parking lot to a building housing the Genesee Area YMCA, the Senior Center, Office for the Aging and the Veterans Service Agency.

The Council set May 26 as the date for a public hearing on barring left turn lanes from a small parking area behind the Senior Center. The exit is almost next to the crosswalk and is used by vehicles heading toward Main Street a half block away.

A second public hearing will be held May 26 on a resolution to amend sections of the city's municipal code to update portions of the master plan.

A public hearing Monday centered on amending a local law that governs site plan reviews in industrial zone properties.

The plan eases parking requirements in such zones and has been under study for a year. There were no speakers.

The Council also agreed to renew an agreement with Genesee County to use the county's Dog Shelter Services, a requirement of the state's Agriculture and Markets Law.

If requests to use city streets and parks in the coming three months is an indication, Batavia is in for a busy outdoor events season.

The Council reviewed and gave approval to:

*Area veterans organizations for the May 25 Memorial Day Main Street parade and ceremonies at the downtown Upton Monument.

*Batavia Business Improvement District for a variety of vehicles to use a downtown parking lot for weekly car cruises beginning May 26.

*Resurrection Parish for a Main Street parade on June 13 to kick off its annual summer lawn fete.

*Genesee ARC to operate a concession stand with the YWCA at Austin Park from June 29 to mid-September.

*Genesee-Orleans Arts Council to hold its 31st annual Picnic in the Park on July 4 at Centennial Park.

*Genesee Lancers to conduct a soccer camp at Lions Park July 6-10.