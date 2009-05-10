Letters / Our readers speak out

Kemp is deserving of a bust in Canton

The late Jack Kemp was the only American Football League quarterback to be listed as a starter in every year of the league's existence and the only one to start in five of its championship games. He won two of those games, with the Bills, and was the only quarterback other than Hall of Famer George Blanda to win two consecutive AFL titles. He was the leader of the only Buffalo team to win a major league championship. And he won two of them.

Kemp was one of only 20 players who were in the AFL from start to finish. He was an AFL All-Star seven times, All-League quarterback twice and league MVP in 1965. When his throwing hand was injured, he had doctors set it in a position so that he would still be able to grip and throw the football. In spite of being sidelined for an entire season, when the AFL finally closed shop in 1969, he was in the record books as its all-time leader in passing attempts, passes completed and passing yards gained.

With men having lesser credentials already enshrined, why isn't Jack Kemp in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Angelo Coniglio

Amherst

***

QB made his mark with AFL Bills

When most of the country thinks of Jack Kemp, the first thing that comes to mind is his political success, but to Western New Yorkers he will always be remembered as No. 15 who played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

Although he was overshadowed by players like Len Dawson and George Blanda, Kemp possessed a stronger arm than both of them. When ABC started its first season of Monday Night Football, it was Kemp's shadow of him throwing the ball that began the telecast. Besides leading the Bills to back-to-back AFL championships, he was the career leader in passing attempts, yards and completions while posting a record of 65-37-3.

My greatest memory of him will probably be opening day of the 1967 season, when he came off the bench in relief of Tom Flores, with the Bills losing, 17-0, at the start of the fourth quarter. He quickly threw two TD passes to Art Powell, enabling the Bills to win, 20-17.

I think the people in Canton ought to look at some old game footage and let this guy in the Hall of Fame.

Sam Giarratano

Buffalo

***

Kemp's legacy: dignity and class

Jack Kemp, who lost his battle with cancer, leaves the game of life with dignity and class.

A Bills icon and distinguished politician, Kemp truly will be missed and was a class act on and of the field.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park

***

Don't let the door hit Peters on way out

I don't understand all this hand-wringing over Jason Peters. The fact of the matter is he just didn't want to be here -- but he'd be willing to show up on game day and give a half-hearted effort if he was going to be paid a ton more money.

He skipped training camp but yet he still gets the big money and he gets to start. How is the rest of the team supposed to feel about that? It's just as well that he has moved on.

Bob Vogel

Grand Island

***

The buck stops with Lindy, Darcy

Lindy Ruff and Darcy Regier are responsible for the failure of the Sabres. Regier's job is to secure the players needed to get into the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup. He has not been able to accomplish that.

Instead of getting bigger and meaner, they are getting smaller and softer. Look at the current lineup and our prospects in Portland. They lack leaders, as shown by the fact Regier had to bring in a player who Lindy could make captain. There was no candidate on our roster, hence Craig Rivet.

The coach is supposed to teach and get the most out of his players. The players on this team take turns disappearing and going into slumps that Lindy can't bring them out of. Many of the players on this team have actually gotten worse under Lindy's guidance.

Regier says this team is good enough to be in the playoffs, so that must mean Lindy isn't good enough to coach it into the playoffs. If Lindy is not the problem, then he doesn't have the players and that's Darcy's fault. Or maybe, just maybe, they're both at fault.

Jerry Kresge

Hamburg

***

High school coverage depends upon coaches

Keith McShea and Mary Jo Monnin have spearheaded a renaissance in high school sportswriting, from increased print coverage, Internet and blogs.

But with only a handful of full-time reporters covering hundreds of athletes, it is imperative that coaches realize their responsibility to report scores and give game reports that focus on both teams' achievements. I was interested in seeing results of a locally prestigious softball tournament. Yet, over the span of two weeks, more than half of the games were listed as not reported. What a disservice to the athlete, readers, and the student body in general.

While many coaches do a great job juggling coaching responsibilities and the realities of the modern high school athlete, some seem uninterested in reporting the fruits of their team's hard work. These games are no longer the domain of the school, neighborhood, or town. The Internet has made the exploits of our athletes global. Coaches, be consistent in continuing to foster great memories for our high schoolers.

Richard W. Kozak Jr.

Lake View

Send comments to Sports Talk, The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. Letters may also be sent via fax to 849-4587 or e-mail to sports@buffnews.com. Letters should be limited to 250 words and are subject to editing. They should include the writer's name, hometown and a phone number for verification.