Books in brief

>MEMOIR

Lucky Girl: A Memoir by Mei-Ling Hopgood, Algonquin Books, 244 pages ($23.95)

Mei-Ling Hopgood grew up as a Michigan girl in what she terms "a typical Midwestern family with a very atypical look."

Not once did she have a problem with her adoption from Taiwan at 7 months old. To her, it seemed somehow natural that her brothers would arrive in Michigan by plane, like she did, though they came from South Korea.

Hopgood grew up attending dance class and watching "Sesame Street," without any curiosity about what happened to her birth family or even who they were. Until they called her.

She was in her early 20s in the late 1990s, working as a staff writer for the Detroit Free Press, when she met the nun who facilitated her 1974 adoption and would also facilitate a reunion with her biological parents and siblings -- and that first phone call, which she describes as full of "frantic excitement."

Now, 12 years after her initial reunion with her birth family and its complicated aftermath, Hopgood has written her memoir.

Hopgood, 35, who now works as a freelance writer in Argentina, says the decade between her birth family reunion and the start of her memoir writing allowed her time to process everything. "It has just taken that long for me to figure out how I feel about things," Hopgood says. "I hope," she says, "readers will find a universal theme in family and faith and identity and trying to come to terms with where you ended up and where to take it."

-- McClatchy Newspapers

***

>CHILDREN'S

Chasing the Bear: A Young Spenser Novel by Robert B. Parker; Philomel, 169 pages ($14.99), ages 12 and up.

Longtime fans of Robert Parker's Spenser detective series may be the best target audience for this Young Adult novel about Spenser's formative years, framed as a conversation between Parker and his psychiatrist/girlfriend Susan. It's certainly no surprise to discover that Spenser grew up in an all-male household, with his father and two uncles, all boxers and carpenters and tough guys.

It's written in the same clipped, conversational style as the Spenser novels and would be an easy read for reluctant readers with its page-turning suspense, chronicling Spenser's adventures trying to protect a friend from her drunken father and trying to protect a Hispanic classmate from neighborhood toughs. Spenser's dad may be tough, but he's also a strategist, noting that sometimes it's better to walk away from a fight. While publicity materials with the book call Spenser a great role model for boys, it should be noted that the friendly neighborhood cop from Spenser's boyhood might have to follow a different rulebook in the 21st century when it comes to investigating a pivotal incident that results in what some might classify as homicide. Parker also wrote other Young Adult suspense novels, "Edenville Owls" and "The Boxer and the Spy."

-- Jean Westmoore

***

>SUSPENSE

"Killer Cuts: A Dead-End Mystery" by Elaine Viets; NAL/Obsidian (272 pages, $2.95)

While humor is a vital part of Elaine Viets' lively "Dead-End" series, the author also works in contemporary issues. In her eighth novel in this series, Viets depicts a wry look at the cult of the celebrity.

Heroine Helen Hawthorne works at low-paying, off-the-grid jobs that preferably pay in cash. Her latest "dead-end job" is working for celebrity hair stylist Miguel Angel, whose salon is packed with models, actresses and Fort Lauderdale society matrons. Miguel's hairstyles cost more than some automobiles. But Miguel is a nice guy who's not impressed by his own celebrity status or the famous people he works on. Miguel also enjoys making ordinary women look fantastic, and charges them a lot less. He's never too busy to say hello to a couple of tourists, even though the women could never afford even his most reduced rates.

Miguel's client Honey is the pregnant fiancee of Kingman "King" Oden, a cable TV star who gleefully destroys reputations through his gossip blog. When King is murdered a few minutes after he and Honey are married, Miguel becomes a suspect because he was caught on camera arguing with the victim seconds before the murder. As Helen looks into the murder, she finds no lack of suspects, including Honey, two disgruntled ex-wives and a slew of people whose lives were ruined by King.

"Killer Cuts" show the superficiality of celebrity worship. People flock around King only because he is famous. Miguel's once-loyal clientele stay away when he is suspected of murder.

Viets uses myriad real Fort Lauderdale spots to enhance the action-packed "Killer Cuts." As usual, Viets leaves the door open for a sequel and, judging by "Killer Cuts'" finale, it should be a doozy.

-- Sun Sentinel