Buffalo to put daily crime data on Net

With the click of a mouse, Buffalo residents will soon be able to pinpoint where criminals have been striking in their neighborhoods.

Following more than a year of discussion, Buffalo will join a growing number of cities that provide daily crime data via the Internet. Police Commissioner H. McCarthy Gipson told Common Council members Thursday he expects the initiative to be up and running within a few weeks.

The data will be updated each day and can be checked on a street-by-street basis.

"All they do is put in a specific address and they'll see the criminal activity in [that neighborhood]," said Gipson. "It's very, very user-friendly. It's very simple to navigate and operate."

Buffalo will become the first large city in New York State to join CrimeReports.com, a fast-growing entity that taps computer technology to make law enforcement more transparent, said Greg Whisenant, the company's chief executive officer.

"This is going to be very good information for block clubs and other community groups that track patterns of problems," said activist Samuel Radford III of the Millions More Movement.

Gipson made the long-awaited announcement during Council Budget Committee hearings when North District Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. pressed the issue.

"The residents have been asking why we're behind other cities," said Golombek. Gipson said police administrators met Wednesday with coordinators of the department's Web site to iron out details.

"We have been working very diligently," the commissioner said.

Police Capt. Mark Makowski has been overseeing the project. He said Internet users will type in an address to pinpoint neighborhood crime trends. "That address becomes the center of the map, and they see all the crime around there," said Makowski.

Masten Council Member Demone A. Smith pressed for assurances that the new Internet data will not include the names or addresses of individuals who reported crimes or were victims. Gipson said neither names nor street addresses will be posted.

Data will be supplied to CrimeReports.com each day, but Whisenant said once the system is set up, the Police Department won't face any time-consuming chores. Buffalo will pay CrimeReports.com $199 per month.

Law enforcement agencies decide exactly how much information will be supplied, said Whisenant. The categories of crime that are tracked include homicides, robberies, burglaries, assaults and sexual offenses.

