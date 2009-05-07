Colgan says FAA pilot-schedule probe unrelated to Flight 3407 crash inquiry

Colgan Air on Wednesday said that a federal investigation of its pilot-scheduling practices is entirely unrelated to a separate agency's probe of the Feb. 12 crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407 in Clarence Center and that, in the end, the company and its pilots will be vindicated.

The Federal Aviation Administration probe has nothing to do with the National Transportation Safety Board investigation of the crash, which claimed 50 lives, the airline said.

"The FAA is examining whether a few Colgan Air crew recently may have exceeded flight time limitations," Colgan said in a statement. "This FAA examination is not related in any way to the NTSB investigation of Colgan Flight 3407."

The Colgan statement came a day after The Buffalo News reported that the FAA had issued letters of investigation to the company and several of its pilots.

But in the statement, the airline said: "While letters of investigation have been issued, we do not expect any enforcement actions against any of our pilots or the company."

Saying the airline and its pilots are "in full compliance" with federal aviation regulations, Colgan said the investigation stemmed from a routine FAA review of records called "exception reports."

Those reports record when pilots fly beyond daily, weekly or monthly limitations on flight time because of conditions, such as weather delays, that are beyond the carrier's control.

The FAA and Colgan apparently disagree on the interpretation of those records and are seeking clarification from the FAA's chief counsel, Colgan said in the statement.

FAA rules stipulate that pilots can fly for no more than eight out of every 24 hours, provided that the pilot has had at least eight continuous hours of rest during that 24-hour period. If that rest period is less than nine hours, the pilot's next rest period must be lengthened to compensate.

Airlines that violate those regulations can be fined, while pilots can be suspended. For example, American Airlines was fined $285,000 in the wake of such violations in 2001.

The News reported Wednesday that the pilots union at Colgan informed its membership of the FAA investigation in a memo.

The FAA has declined to comment on its investigation, but Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "If the pilots were overscheduled, that's pretty serious."

As for the safety board investigation, which will culminate in three days of public hearings next week, Schumer said, "Every stone should be unturned" to determine the causes of the crash.

