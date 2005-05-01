Stephanie Sikorski, 14, of Buffalo, recently won honorable mention in the Miss Cheerleader of America's Parent of the Year essay competition for New York State, after a two-day scholarship selection process.

She's a ninth-grader at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster and the daughter of Teresa and Paul Sikorski.

This is what Stephanie wrote about her Dad in her essay:

"He never missed any of my dance recitals, softball games, Christmas shows or concerts in school," she wrote. "He was always there for my Mom and me.

"My Dad helps car-pooling the "away' games and never complains, even though we may get a little rowdy at times in the car. My Dad made a lot of sacrifices for me, and I know he still will. I hope one day I can only make him so proud of me, and that I can pay him back for everything and more."

This was Stephanie's first year of cheerleading, and she is proud she made the varsity squad, made up of many junior and seniors. She's always been an honor roll student.

Stephanie has held the Princess Pulaski title and has won a number of dance awards. She plans to go to college to become a teacher.

