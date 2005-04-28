Leonard Billups Sr. died Saturday at his Buffalo home after a long illness. He was 69.

He was born in Matthews, Ala., where he lived until moving to Buffalo in 1981.

His wife, Dorothy Gordon Billups, died in 2002.

Survivors include a son, Leonard Jr. of Buffalo; five stepsons, Benjamin Wilson, Harry Gordon, Eric Gordon and Carlos Gordon, all of Buffalo, and Gregory Gordon of Dumfries, Va.; two sisters, Maggie Davis of Buffalo and Mattie Sanders of Montgomery, Ala.; and seven grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in United Memorial Funeral Home, 3272 Bailey Ave.

