WILLIAMS TO STAY AT DUKE

Shelden Williams will skip this year's NBA draft and return for his senior year because he wants to earn a degree at Duke.

"For that reason along with others, I am going to pass on the opportunity to enter the NBA Draft," the ACC Defensive Player of the Year said.

Williams averaged 15.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots while helping Duke to a 27-6 record.

In other basketball news: Robert Hughes, the nation's all-time winningest boys basketball coach with 1,333 victories will retire as coach at Fort Worth (Texas) Dunbar. The 76-year-old has coached for 47 years. . . . Monta Ellis, named by EA Sports the nation's top high school player, said he will not enroll at Mississippi State and will instead enter the NBA draft. The 19-year-old from Jackson (Miss.) Lanier High School scored 4,167 career points.