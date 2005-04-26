A Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Elizabeth Mary Moran, who taught at Holy Angels Academy and D'Youville College, was offered Monday in the Grey Nuns Motherhouse in Yardley, Pa. Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

Sister Moran died Friday in St. Joseph Manor, Meadowbrook, Pa. She was 93.

Born Frances Theresa Moran in Buffalo, she earned a bachelor's degree at Buffalo State College and a master's degree in American history at Catholic University of America.

During her 65 years as a nun, she taught history at D'Youville from 1966 to 1972, then served at her alma mater, Holy Angels Academy, until 1995. Before entering the Grey Nuns, she taught grades 5 through 7 at SS. Peter & Paul School in Williamsville.

Her other assignments were in Atlanta, where she was principal of Christ the King High School, and in Philadelphia. She retired to a ministry of prayer in 1995.

[cardinale]