Michael M. Andrews, a former dairy farmer, died Feb. 25 in Wyoming County Nursing Facility, Warsaw, after a long illness. He was 84.

Mr. Andrews was born in Leicester and was a self-employed dairy farmer here until his retirement in 1991.

His wife, Mary Nugent Andrews, died in 2003.

Mr. Andrews was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Leicester, and the Holstein-Friesian Association.

Survivors include two daughters, Suzan Kelly of Perry Center and Mary Lohrmann of Conesus; a son, John of Leicester; and six grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 23 Church St., Silver Springs. Burial was in Leicester Cemetery.

[sommer]