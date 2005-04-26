COURT ORDERS CONTRACTOR TO PAY THREE REFUNDS

A Buffalo home repair contractor, still facing prosecution in Syracuse for alleged credit card fraud, Monday was ordered to refund nearly $27,000 to three Town of Tonawanda and Lancaster couples he bilked over renovation work he never performed.

State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia also ordered the already jailed Samuel Grosso III, 27, to serve a six-month local jail term. He ordered him to begin making the restitution as part of his five years' probation after his release from custody.

Grosso has been in jail here since early January. On Feb. 3, he pleaded guilty to grand larceny and felony scheme-to-defraud charges.

Prosecutor Paul J. Glascott said Grosso, a Delaware Avenue resident who operated locally as S.A. Grosso Construction Co., defrauded two Town of Tonawanda homeowners and a Lancaster couple of $26,679.67 between September 2003 and last April.

Glascott said Grosso was returned here from Syracuse in custody recently in connection with his indictment in the local home repair fraud case.