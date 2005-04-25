Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk's Office for March 22,23,24 and 28.

AKRON

8057 Maple Road, Keith L. Majeroni, Melissa L. Majeroni to Daniel E. Mault, Tracy A. Mault, $121,000.

ALDEN

13330 Mercer Drive, Charles F. Roberts Jr., Teresa A. Roberts to Lawrence Zobrest, $113,420.

13166 Main St., Philip Schuckhardt, Jody A. Schuckhardt to Nathan S. Neill, Kantital H. Patel, $102,000.

AMHERST

57 Lord Byron Lane, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Michael H. Ranzenhofer, Susan D. Ranzenhofer, $350,135.

91 Countryside Lane, Patricia P. Folts, Patricia Folts to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $223,179.

91 Countryside Lane, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to John A. Camardo III, $160,000.

4796 Main St., David G. Bonfante, Donna M. Bonfante to Brian Pokorski, Alanna Pokorski, $265,000.

3069 Tonawanda Creek Road, Christopher M. Pennuto, Amy McMillan to Joseph Johnson, Christie Johnson, $250,000.

67 Timberlane Drive, David M. Ryvin, Lana Ryvin to Maria L. Jaoude, Fouad Bou-Jaoude Jr., $240,000.

185 Burroughs Drive, Martin J. Haumesser, Suzanne M. Haumesser to Dianne E. Lowrie, $200,000.

73 N. Castlerock Lane, Mazzaz Hashmi, Jamila Hashmi to Jeffrey T. Zawada, Shannon N. Zawada, $174,000.

115 Ranch Trail West, Werner Birrer, Rosella Birrer to Thomas M. Wendling, $165,000.

753 Paradise Road, Jacob Klink to Kristine J. Wallace, $145,000.

40 Rambling Road, John A. Pilkey, Charyleen P. Martin to Joseph W. Ranney, $141,000.

89 Patrice Terrace, Dominick N. Grainy, Dorothy M. Grainy to Brian Banas, Kristy Banas, $140,000.

16 Sweetwood Drive North, Gerard S. Siuta, Mary Ellen Siuta to Frank Yang, Emily Yang, $131,000.

107 E. Summerset Lane, John C. Fletch to Paul W. Belanger, Laurie M. Belanger, $122,500.

258 Hamilton Drive, Thomas A. Molenda to Christopher J. Buckley, $122,000.

102 Harrogate Square, Ronald J. Seib, Ellen M. Seib to Cynthia Geraci, $100,000.

231 Walton Drive, Charles E. Bell to Colleen Morrissey, $100,000.

2685 Sweet Home Road, Ethel P. Damon to Larry J. Damon, $100,000.

89 Yorktown, Karen J. Hoffmann to Stuart R. Topley, Brenda M. Topley, $98,000.

58 Cornell Ave., Dick Filip, Tina Filip to Leah M. Shiesley, $92,000.

185 Lamont Drive, Andrew Symons to Stuart C. Buisch, Laura L. Norris-Buisch, $84,500.

4609B Chestnut Ridge Road, Autumn J. Ferry to Christen E. Vance, $80,000.

840 Sweet Home Road, Yadira E. Burandt, to M&T Mortgage Corp., $72,637.

304-3 Joe McCarthy Drive, Judy Ann Arnold to Samuel C. Valentine, Josephine S. Valentine, $67,500.

AURORA

1715 Emery Road, Andrew L. Gernold to Eric E. Robert, $84,000.

BLASDELL

78 McGurk Ave., Christine C. Just, Karen Buntich, Pamela Just to Daniel J. Lounsbury, $81,000.

16 Miller Ave., HUD to Cheryl A. Lewis, $55,001.

BRANT

11042 Versailles Plank, Daniel R. Hontz to Thomas R. Kreuder Sr., Lise Kreuder, $70,000.

BUFFALO

44 Barton, City of Buffalo to Michael Dupree, $5,000.

388 Grant, City of Buffalo to Lucy Rental Housing, $5,000.

13 Gallatin, Habitat For Humanity/Buffalo to Nicolai Morogai, Zinada Morogai, $41,880.

83 Freund, Habitat For Humanity/Buffalo to Sonya Ferguson, $38,689.

223 Crestwood Ave., Peter A. Booker Jr., Melissa A. Booker to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $56,778.

223 Crestwood Ave., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Kevin J. Hanna, Della Hanna, $51,000.

15 Newburgh Ave., Sharon E. Reader, Paul J. Reader to HUD, $37,234.

56 Stevens St., Cheryl Baines to HUD, $38,890.

389 Northumberland Ave., Dana M. Martinez, Dana Martinez to HUD, $27,172.

425 14th St., Kelly Burdick, Jacqueline A. Racine to HUD, $15,123.

223 Burgard Place, HUD to United Property Management, $6,551.

56 Stevens, HUD to Darlene Davis, $8,000.

60 Brunswick Blvd., HUD to Isaiah Allen Jr., $27,555.

433 Winspear Ave., HUD to Jeffrey A. Reberholt, $34,555.

346 Doat St., HUD to UB Homes, $17,500.

543 Stock Bridge Ave., HUD to Minnie Singleton, $12,100.

11 and 19 Swinburne, HUD to Theresa Anderson, $8,500.

118 Hewitt Ave., Jason Parish, Jason D. Parish to Pilgrim Properties, $6,000.

132 Ontario St., Richard Milkas, Scott Montgomery to Pilgrim Properties, $10,244.

966 Northland Ave., Robert Palano to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, $28,083.

76 Keystone St., Robert Palano, Robert J. Palano to Washington Mutual Bank, $45,156.

488 West Ave., Carol Buchholz, Linda Wartko, Anita Caito to D'Youville College, $58,000.

325 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo Neighborhood Revitalization Corp. to Wendy Hall, $95,000.

123 Park St., Daniel L. Gray, Leila P. Gray to Laurie Appel, Dallas Belge, $320,900.

2154 Niagara St., Mark E. Voelker, Labrador Building Systems to Western New York Properties, $260,000.

35 Chatham Ave., Sylvia Lane to Marie M. Flaherty, $160,000.

45 Whitney Place, Ronald W. Scott to Ben H. Stump, $120,000.

760 Ashland Ave., Francis X. Gloekler to Jeffrey M. Weston, David J. Forbach, $99,000.

57 Culver Road, Ann M. McCrory, Francis P. McCrory Sr. to Francis P. McCrory Jr., $75,000.

65 Flower St., CMB Real Estate to Heidi G. Tyson, $72,500.

278 Willet St., Thomas A. Lewandowski, Diane R. Lewandowski to Federal National Mortgage Association, $72,008.

127 Hollywood Ave., Victoria Koehler, Norman C. Koehler to Robert G. Kronenwetter, Niki S. Kronenwetter, $68,000.

84 Cantwell, Hanna Mink, Steven Mink Jr. to Lisa M. Myers, $61,500.

318 Esser Road, David Armstrong to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $58,212.

73 Lockwood Ave., Youzi I. Picart to Countrywide Home Loans, Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company, $56,630.

184 Esser Ave., Mildred Cudmore, Edward Cudmore Jr., Cynthia Adams, Mary Ann Kustich, Sharon Gaik to Dawn Schroeder, $56,100.

192 Dorrance Place, John George Hoolihan to Randy Dmytrow, Laura Dmytrow, $55,000.

60 Condon, J&F Property Resource Corp. to Natasha Sanchez, $54,900.

82 Choate Ave., Virginia Herrmann, Francis J. Herrmann to Joseph D. Mattimore, Jennifer L. Mattimore, $54,600.

36 Knoerl, Donald J. Petko Jr., Linda M. Petko to Daniel F. Haymes, $53,600.

42 Garvey St., Brian J. Burke, Kelly Robinson to Federal National Mortgage Association, $50,039.

520 West Ave., Mid Ohio Securities, Mid-Ohio Securities Corp. to Aleta Hobbs, $49,000.

177 York St., James W. Zimmer Jr., Kenneth J. Zimmer, Joseph F. Zimmer to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, $48,201.

23 Avery, George T. Bechakas, Lawrence A. Schiavi to Lisa Rafferty, $46,000.

132 Newburgh Ave., Mary H. Evans to M&T Mortgage Corp., $44,483.

47 Massachusetts, Joseph R. Bucino, Catherine J. Bucino to Abdur-Rahiym Neequaye, $43,500.

147 Fisher St., Donald F. Ketteman, Judith C. Ketteman to Tammy Banks, $42,560.

91 Amber St., William E. Trometer, Marilyn A. Trometer to Gerald J. Ciulla, $38,110.

41 Red Jacket Parkway, Charter One Bank to Matthew Holmes, $35,000.

216 Sprenger St., John A. Struzyk Jr., Julie F. Lange-Struzyk to Federal National Mortgage Association, $33,500.

152 Wright Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Edward D. Swygert, $33,000.

46 Titus Ave., Darren L. Rice to Federal National Mortgage Association, $32,982.

548 Best St., Jo Ann Jones, Jo Ann Wright to Muhammad Akhtar, $32,300.

220 E. Delevan Ave., EMC Mortgage Corp. to Mayer Portony, Harry Wagman, $27,000.

1630 Broadway, David M. Witulski to Kavcon Development, $25,000.

698 Northumberland Ave., J.P. Morgan Chase Bank to EMC Mortgage Corp., $24,226.

102 Weaver St., Bank One Na to Kevin K. Pauler, $23,500.

8 Putnam St., Denise Marino, Alfred S. Marino to Bankers Trust Company of California, Aames Mortgage Trust 2000-1, $23,400.

50 Carl St., Erving B. Johnson to Tweneboa Koduah, Sandra Tweneboa-Koduah, $23,000.

477 East St., Joy M. White, Joy Marie White, Joy White to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, $22,566.

189 Herman St., Robert Frasier Sr. to Laquita Hall, $20,650.

333 E. Delevan Ave., Option One Mortgage Corp. to Mayer Portony, Harry Wagman, $18,900.

320 Florida St., Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to Alan W. Jahr, $16,000.

605 W. Utica St., John A. Sciortino, Dana K. Sciortino to Sergio R. Rodriguez, $15,900.

533 Goodyear, Dean Nelipowitz, RF&J Apartments to Nikos Siablidis, Despina Savva, $15,300.

252 Wood, William G. Brooks to Tag Overseas, $15,000.

119 Greenwood Place, James Clark to David Ward, $15,000.

50 Crossman St., CitGroup/Consumer Finance to John Peter Trough, $13,500.

75 Verplanck, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Greenfield Associates, $12,000.

67 Fillmore Ave., Mark Felschow, Patty Felschow to Lake Erie Recycling Corp., $11,651.

91 Brinkman, Greenfield Associates to Macie J. Klosowski, $11,100.

119 Greenwood Place, Susan Macluskie, Arthur R. Macluskie to James Clark, $10,500.

25 Brighton Ave., Mark J. Stevens Mary Anne Stevens to Perry Wilson, $7,000.

44 Lombard, Jones Property Consultants to Coretta Morris, $6,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

6 N. Transit Hill Drive, Mark P. Redlinski to David R. Johnson, $400,000.

116 Gruner Road, 116 Gruner Road Inc. to Great Lakes Development, $230,000.

177 South Creek, Scott A. Jargiello Paula A. Jargiello to Kevin Contino, Kim M. Robinson, $139,000

19 Ludwig Ave., Beverley M. Leszkowicz to Judith F.Allyn, $99,900.

1033 French Road, Rita Robinson to Adam P. Vogel, Charles R. Petersen Jr., $99,520.

107 Audet, Harold C. Gosselin to Donald J. Petko Jr., Linda M. Petko, $94,900.

38 Ravenswood Terrace, Louis A. Delcotto Jr. to Susan J. Weber, $81,500.

46 Croy Ave. and 164 City Line, Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to Marcia Rosenthal, Matthew Schuster, $80,100.

37 Applewood Road, David E. Ratliff Jr., Elizabeth A. Ratliff to Jeffrey A. Bobeck, $79,787.

313 McNaughton Ave., Francis H. Mutka, Romayne E. Mutka to Kimberly A. Koegl, Carl J. Koegl, $70,000.

45 Strawbourg Drive, Scott L. Turner to U.S. Bank National Association, CSFB ABS Trust Series 2001-HE25, $69,671.

43 Seton Road, Ronald Kamholz, Robert S. Kamholz to James V. Fiegl, Jennifer N. Fiegel, $68,000.

1029 and Part of 1025 Walden, David E. Field, Jean E. Field to Roxanne L. Carter, $60,000.

23 Eastland Parkway, June J. Loder, Beverly J. Dudas, Ronald R. Haimerl, Marie A. Haimerl to Audrey J. Czesak, Amanda Neamon, $59,000.

82 Toelsin Road, Duff J. Schwenkbeck, Francesca Schwenkbeck to Jamie D. Lezan, $54,000.

48 Freemont Ave., Francis R. Baumler to Nancy Detzler, $28,000.

CLARENCE

Vacant land, Salt Road, Masterpiece Properties to Charles F. Kelkenberg Jr., $21,000.

Vacant land, Salt Road, Masterpiece Properties to Ryan D. Jensen, Michelle R. Jensen, $70,000.

Vacant land, Rockledge Drive, Spaulding Lake Properties to David G. Young, Katherine Joanne Young, $289,900.

8129 Golden Oak Circle, Donald M. Dessert Jr., Jo Ellen Dessert to James M. Urbanczyk, Sara S. Urbanczyk, $372,500.

5372 Village Station Circle, Robert C. Scholten, Mary D. Scholten to Kathleen K. Coppola, $183,000.

4825 Kraus Road, HUD to Susan L. Greenwood, $63,555.

COLDEN

Vacant land, Center Street, Martha P. Rogacki to Dennis Slomba, Theresa Slomba, $30,000.

CONCORD

76 Tarn Trail, Beneficial Homeowner Service Corp. to Bruce R. Peterson, $82,000.

DEPEW

216 Rossiter Ave., Nicole Graziadei to Antonino Vaccaro, Katarzyna K. Vaccaro, $58,404.

EAST AURORA

503 Griggs Place, Paul E. Morrison-Taylor, Jennifer J. Morrison-Taylor to Gerard A. Wood Jr., $178,000.

EDEN

Vacant land, March Road, Donald D. Kirst, Allison to Thomas Rybczynski, Christine Rybczynski, $36,750.

3568 Hardt Road, Merle F. Donaldson, Nancy M. Donaldson to Dawn L. Risner, Gloria R. Lucker, $250,000.

4264 Mary Drive, Timothy J. Tepas, Judith Tepas to William J. Simcoe, Diana Simcoe, $145,000.

ELMA

1637 Transit Road, Fischione Construction Co. to John P. Pappas, $350,000.

EVANS

80 Bennett Road, Keith J. Labarge, Doreen Labarge to HSBC Bank, $93,234.

9615 Condon St., JoAnne S. Bolton to Julie L. Miniri, $38,523.

GRAND ISLAND

1103 Stony Point Road, Jennifer Fellows to Michael A. Dowd, Eileen R. Dowd, $89,000.

365 Orchard Road, Jack Senn to Michael A. Karnath, Amanda Karnath, $73,000.

HAMBURG

Vacant Land, (no location provided), Stephen F. Strand, Frances Marie Strand to Peter and Mary Liberatore Family Limited Partnership, $140,000.

5666 South Park Ave., Tina Strand to Peter and Mary Liberatore Family Limited Partnership, $115,000.

3966 North Hampton Brook, Sarah A. Currie to Primacy Closing Corp., $190,000.

3966 North Hampton Brook, Primacy Closing Corp. to Gail Clerc, $190,000.

4409 South Park Ave., James J. Teter to David Clark, Laurie Clark, $500,000.

4458 Richwood Ave., Essex Homes of W.N.Y. to Jamie S. Galus, Kristin A Kramarczyk Galus, $239,900.

3466 Heatherwood Drive, Ronald W. Filighera, Deanna M. Filighera to William R. Brodie, Amy W. Brodie, $220,000.

2191 Buttermilk Lane, Vincent Blasio to David E. Ratliff Jr., Elizabeth A. Ratliff, $175,360.

3314 Lakeshore Road, Julia Zagarino to David P. Siwiec, $142,500.

5921 Shoreham, Thomas C. Smith Jr., Michele Kilcoyne to Glenn E. Isch, $140,000.

565 Brookwood Drive, Jamie S. Galus, Kristin A. Kramarczyk-Galus to Huy N. Khuu, Sarah E. Khuu, $120,000.

92 North St., Gail J. Clerc to August J. Privitera, Christina M. Privitera, $108,000.

4127 Allendale Parkway, John Hoffman to Anthony Calabrese, $92,500.

57 Pierce Ave., Robert A. Corp to Julianne C. Hughes, $80,000.

5363 South Park Ave., Gary D. May, Debra J. May to Debra J. May, $62,500.

5271 Briercliff Drive, Brierwood Village to Daniel A. Dintino Jr., $58,000.

6782 Versailles Road, Mary G. Brunner to William J. Brunner, $55,000.

2699 Woodlawn Ave., Anna Kozyrewicz, Nina Ward to Roman Kozyrewicz, $35,000.

HOLLAND

61 N. Main St., Holland Hotel to Dutch Holdings, $266,613.

KENMORE

193 Delaware Road, Jeffrey J. Rapp, Julie A. Rapp to Christopher J. Truskey, Veronica A. Truskey, $140,000.

120 Argonne Drive, John J. Bialkowski, Tina M. Bialkowski to Steven E. Jelensperger, $123,000.

44 Wardman Road, Michael D. Yates, Susan Yates to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota National Association, $119,762.

380 Hamilton Blvd., Nancy A. Campbell, Nancy Campbell to Joshua D. McInnis, $66,950.

44 Wardman Road, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota National Association to Shannon Whitney, Carrie D. Whitney, $60,420.

219 Parkwood, Alaska Seaboard Partners Limited Partnership to John D. Maher, Sheryl D. Maher, $45,000.

1217 Kenmore Ave., REO Management 2002 to Team Toolen, $37,500.

LACKAWANNA

400 Ingham Ave., Rigel Enterprises, Buffalo Brake Beam to FCSM Llc., $331,200.

48 Bedford Ave., Paul Bovey, Joanne Bovey to Stephen J. Buntich, Karen A. Buntich, Christine Just, $92,900.

53 Nelson, Cathy L. Wells to Paul F. Hyna, $42,500.

162 Meadowbrook Drive, Bernice Boduch, Diane R. Bruening, Michael Boduch to Fred Bruening, $20,000.

154 Warsaw St., Wachovia Bank, ARC Lehman 2000-BC3 to Alan Jahr, $18,000.

LANCASTER

Vacant land, 2900 Commerce Parkway, Village of Lancaster Community Development Corp. to Stroehmann Bakeries, $140,000.

33 Fairfield Ave., David Dewolfe, Julie Dewolfe to Opteum Financial Services, $127,202.

276 Seneca Place, James Scheifla, Shelly Scheifla, James Steele, Alissa A. Frank, $127,000.

24 Beatrix Circle, Windsor Ridge Partners, Windsor Ridge Partners to Jeffrey D. Smith, Jodi L. Smith, $47,500.

ORCHARD PARK

3 Templeton Trail, NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Patrick F. Smith, Heather A. Hurd-Smith, $321,930.

12 Templeton Trail, NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Michael Friel, Judy Friel, $305,615.

15 Templeton Trail, NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of W.N.Y. to Arnold B. Miller, Denise L. Obrochta-Miller, $328,680.

42 Graystone Lane, NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of W.N.Y. to Kevin D. Streety, Deborah M. Streety, $563,108.

62 Graystone Lane, Barrington Heights to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of W.N.Y., $69,000.

11 Hummingbird Court, Brian G. Reddy, Lisa E. Reddy to Craig S. Aszkler, $285,000.

55 Coventry Lane, Bruce A. Billings, Beverly Wendt Billings to Robert G. Kolasa, Deborah A. Kolasa, $279,900.

169 Highland Ave., Craig S. Aszkler, Sabrina J. Aszkler to Kyle W. Harris, Elizabeth A. Harris, $196,000.

46 Elmtree Road, James E. Vrana, Amy Vrana, Amy Schlotterbeck to John R. Florek, Josephine Florek, $130,400.

5899 Scherff Road, F&B Construction to Pine View Gorge Development, $98,000.

3969 N. Buffalo St., Thomas V. Bailey to David P. Bailey, $95,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

80 Morgan St., Brian Bartolomeo, Gena Bartolomeo, Gena Burgio to Conseco Finance Credit Corp., $92,409.

497 Broad St., Audrey L. Madden to Darnell McCullough, $60,000.

80 Morgan St., Green Tree Credit, Conseco Finance Credit Corp. to Scott A. Walters, $25,500.

65 Broughton and 115 Minerva, John P. Sheehan, Dolores J. Sheehan to Michael E. Rogers, $15,000.

TONAWANDA

363 Moore Ave., Margo Jean Jacobs, George L. Miller, Clark M. Miller, Mitchell A. Miller, Gregory Paul Miller to Jon A. Salemi, Louis Salemi, Patricia Salemi, $117,000.

246 Montrose Ave., Mohammad M. Haque, Rehana Haque to Matthew J. Serafin, Jacqueline A. Serafin, $156,000.

128 Grayton Road, Debra Rowe, Donald Scalice to Patrick C. McCarthy, Jennifer A. McCarthy, $118,000.

265 Parkwood Ave., Maurice Vaughan, Carol A. Vaughan to Christian T. Jackson, Dina M. Jackson, $102,000.

114 Dorset Drive, Mary Joan Hampson-Carlin, Peter C. Williams, Joseph A. Williams, Katherine O'Connell to William Bancroft, $100,000.

385 Woodstock Ave., Timothy J. Lutz to Mary Beth Depasquale, $92,650.

101 Traverse, Mary Dobos, Joseph Dobos Sr. to Charles J. Lymburner, $80,000.

1090 Englewood Ave., Frank A. Miller to Patrick Kilian, $51,000.

340 Woodcrest Blvd., Michael L. Hall to Roderick A. Bennefield, $44,300.

295 Woodland, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Thomas Loveland, Carol Loveland, $41,000.

20-24 Bellah Place, Walter C. Kauffman to Kelly Jo Gentner, $32,000.

WEST SENECA

4348 Seneca St., They're at the Post Inc. to William J. Sahlem, $365,210.

349 Woodward Drive, Wilfred E. Moran, Elizabeth L. Moran to David M. Huller, Tiffany L. Huller, $118,000.

16 School St., Washington Mutual Bank to HUD, $94,091.

41 Elred, New Path Properties to Dana N. Kostelny, $55,000.

38 Aurora Ave., HUD to Christine A. Bangel, $27,555.

305 Wimbledon Court, Darryl D. Andrzejewski to Ralph K. Virchau, $7,598.