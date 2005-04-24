RAIDS NET 11 ARRESTS IN NIAGARA FALLS

Arrests were still occurring Saturday morning, several hours after an estimated 100 police officers raided what they called four crack houses in the city.

The initial raids, conducted by members of the Niagara Falls and New York State police, the Niagara County Sheriff's Department and the county Drug Task Force resulted in 11 people being arrested on various drug and weapons possession charges.

"Operation Spring Cleaning" was designed to not only put a dent in the ongoing drug trafficking in the area but also curtail the gunplay and gang violence that has become commonplace in the neighborhood, said Lt. Salvatore Pino, who organized the sweep for Falls police.

Officers in full riot gear simultaneously raided homes at 442, 454 and 456 Ninth St., and 548 Seventh St.

Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell, according to police, were: Jimmie L. Anthony, 47, and Lawrence E. Colvin, 24, both of Ninth Street; Jonathan A. Hamilton, 30, of 20th Street; Lenard L. Sistrunk, 30, of Centre Avenue; Maurice D. Hamilton, 29, of Fourth Street; and Michael A. Cook, 20, of Willow Avenue.

Anthony D. Bones, 17, of Seventh Street was charged with obstructing governmental administration after police said he refused to cooperate during execution of one of the search warrants.

Bones also was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as was Monteagle Street resident Brian D. Harris II, 16.

Charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon were Antonio D. Porter, 19, of Ninth Street, and Marvin E. Porter, 16, of Ferry Avenue. Police said both men had knives and loaded guns in their possession.

Police said they also arrested late Friday Linwood Avenue resident Brenda F. Mayfield, 38, on charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as the possession with intent to sell charge. She was accused of possessing cocaine in her home.

Jonathon Hamilton and Anthony also were being investigated for possible parole violations, police said.