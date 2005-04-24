Laura C. Mees, a retired legal secretary, died unexpectedly April 9 in her Buffalo home. She was 81.

A Lackawanna native, she was a graduate of Lackawanna High School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, and had an associate's degree from Buffalo State College.

She lived and worked as a secretary in Hawaii from 1966 to 1973 and also had temporary secretarial positions in Japan and Florida.

Miss Mees also was a legal secretary at Bethlehem Steel, Kelly Girls and several area law firms. She retired in 1975.

From 1950 to 1964, she was a member of the Buffalo Bridle and Saddle Club.

Survivors include two nieces and three nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

