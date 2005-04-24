COUPLE TO MARRY IN COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CHAPEL

A reception will be given in the Faculty House at Columbia University before Nicholas John Graham and his bride, Mariela Tsuboyama, leave for Costa Rica.

Their wedding is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. today in St. Paul's Chapel in the university. The Rev. Jewelnel Davis, university chaplain, will perform the marriage ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Gabriel K. and Maria Cristina Tsuboyama of New Rochelle.

Parents of the bridegroom are George Arthur Graham of Bradenton, Fla., and Theresa Ann Graham of Buffalo.

The newly married couple are teachers employed by the New York City Board of Education.

The bride is a graduate of New Rochelle High School and Duke University.

The bridegroom is a graduate of City Honors School and Columbia University and received a master's degree in education from Harvard University.

They will be at home in New York City.