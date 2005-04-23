Lloyd F. Stuller, 84, a former DuPont employee, died Friday in Newfane Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.

Born in Weedville, Pa., he moved to Niagara Falls in 1939.

He served in the Army calvary during World War II in Europe.

He worked in the paint department at DuPont for 33 years.

Mr. Stuller was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Square Dance Club for more than 30 years.

His wife, the former Eileen Malone, died in 1993.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

[Norheim].