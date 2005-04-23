Frank "Bucky" Harris, a decorated World War II veteran and retired Bethlehem Steel worker, died unexpectedly Thursday in his Town of Tonawanda home. He was 84.

A lifelong resident of this area, Mr. Harris was born in Buffalo and graduated from Amherst Central High School.

He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in the late 1930s. He fought in the Army with the 317th Infantry Regiment, participating in the Battle of the Bulge.

Mr. Harris earned several commendations for his military service, including a Bronze Star, Silver Star, Purple Heart and the Grand Cross of Homage for military action in the Ardennes.

He worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna for about 20 years, retiring in the early 1960s.

A member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Mr. Harris was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served as commander of the Harry E. Crosby Post No. 2472, Kenmore.

His first wife, the former Clorinda Marinola, died in 1984.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, the former Helen Appleton; a son, Donald of Grand Island; two daughters, Patricia Onifer and Noreen Rosenthal, both of Amherst; a sister, Jean Gonzalez of Nashville; a brother, William of the City of Tonawanda; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:45 a.m. Monday in St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Prayers will be said at 10:15 in Lester Wedekindt Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

