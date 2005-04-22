TOWNWIDE CLEANUP PROJECT MAY 7 IS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

The 10th annual Town of Hamburg Cleanup, which in the past has attracted close to 1,000 volunteers, is scheduled for May 7.

Volunteers are asked to report to Town Hall at 8 a.m. Village of Blasdell residents can report to Firemen's Park at 8:30 a.m.

The Hamburg Rejuvenation Project will host the event and is looking for commitments from businesses and community groups.

To register a group, contact Councilwoman Kathleen H. Hochul at 649-6111, Ext. 237 (e-mail, rmcmanus@townofhamburgny.com), Village of Blasdell at 822-1921 or Village of Hamburg at 649-0200.

At the conclusion, volunteers will be treated to a picnic on the front lawn of Town Hall.