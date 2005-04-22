TIM DALY HAD VISION AS RIGHT ACTOR FOR PART

Sometimes it's not who you know, it's what the people you know don't know about you.

That's what Tim Daly found out when he first read the pilot script for ABC's "Eyes," a smart, funny take on a private-eye drama, set in a "risk-management" firm led by a charming rogue named Harlan Judd.

"This is the first series I've wanted to do" since starring in CBS' "The Fugitive," Daly said last week during a brief visit to Philadelphia.

It didn't hurt that "Eyes" was the brainchild of John McNamara, who'd been executive producer of the remake of "The Fugitive."

Or at least Daly didn't think it would hurt.

"When I read 'Eyes,' " Daly recalled, "I called John up and I said, 'You wrote this part for me. You realize that?'

"And he said, 'No, you're completely wrong for it.'

"And I said, 'John, you wrote this part for me.'

"And he said, 'You couldn't be wronger for this part.'

"And what I eventually realized was that he saw me as Dr. Richard Kimble. I mean he just couldn't get that vision of me out of his brain, you know, of a guy who was eating out of Dumpsters, and hiding, and couldn't complete a sentence and wouldn't look anyone in the eye and didn't want to be revealed," Daly said.

In fairness to McNamara, Daly probably had more time as a serious sort of leading man -- or as the uptight brother on "Wings" -- but that hasn't stopped him from slipping easily into the role of the fast-talking Harlan Judd, a man whose moral compass points in any number of directions.

"I went in to meet John and the director of the pilot, Jon Amiel ... and Jon Amiel didn't really know who I was," Daly said.

"Now that I look back on it, it was almost like a Harlan Judd improvisation. I said, 'All right, you guys. This is what's going to happen. Every A-level TV actor in Hollywood is going to come in here, they're going to beg you for this part, they're going to read, they're going to plead, they're not going to do a good job. You're going to say, 'We just can't find this guy.'

"You're going to see a bunch of B-level movie actors who are toying with the idea of doing TV and they're going to you around, you're going to get tired of their bull----, and then finally you're going to hire me. So why don't you just cut through all that right now and hire me, because that's what's going to happen?'

"And they sat there with their mouths open and sort of looked at each other and it was kind of like, 'That's Harlan Judd,' " he said.

These days, Daly's putting his improvisational skills to work promoting the show, the latest in a slate of pretty good ABC dramas and the one in the toughest time slot, up against NBC's "Law & Order" and CBS' "CSI: NY."

"It's funny, there's a perception, because Jennifer Garner goes out with Ben Affleck, and makes movies from time to time, that 'Alias' is a killer lead-in, when the truth is, it's ... a tough night," Daly said ruefully.

Like every actor on ABC who's not on "Desperate Housewives," he'd like to be on the show that's on after "Desperate Housewives" -- a slot now successfully occupied by "Eyes'" fellow midseason replacement, "Grey's Anatomy."

"Honestly, I think that 'Eyes' is somewhat better suited in tone to 'Desperate Housewives' than 'Grey's Anatomy' is because once again, it's funny and it's dark, and 'Grey's Anatomy' is a very good show, but it's much more straight ahead," Daly said.