A Mass of Christian Burial for Leonora Palumbo, a Niagara Falls homemaker, was offered today in St. Joseph's Catholic Church after prayers in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel. Burial was in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Mrs. Palumbo died Saturday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 90.

Born Leonora Gasbarro in Derry, Pa., she graduated from Derry High School and moved to Niagara Falls in the early 1930s.

In April 1937, she married Dominic Palumbo. He died in 1975.

Surviving are two sons, Jerald V. and Michael J., both of Niagara Falls; a daughter, Christine Leone of El Cajon, Calif.; two sisters, Ida Soda and Theodora Gasbarro, both of Niagara Falls; two brothers, Dominic Gasbarro of Quakertown, Pa., and Ernest Gasbarro of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

