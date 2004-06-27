Mike Hampton is a mess. Russ Ortiz is struggling. Tom Glavine is in New York, Greg Maddux in Chicago. So who has emerged as the ace for the Atlanta Braves? It's Jaret Wright. The Cleveland Indians' 1997 World Series hero, who's still only 28, is 5-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 14 starts for Atlanta this year. Wright's revival is the best story for an Atlanta team that simply can't score and isn't going to win the NL East for the first time since 1990.

Wright takes the mound today at Baltimore 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his last four starts. He has struck out 36 and walked only 12 in his last 38 innings.

"While he started out as our fifth starter, some would argue he might be the guy you'd want on the mound against the other team's best pitcher," Braves General Manager John Schuerholz told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week.

Since his glory days, Wright has endured seven stints on the disabled list, two surgeries and four injury rehab stints with the Buffalo Bisons. He was finally released by Cleveland in 2002 and had an 8.37 ERA in 39 relief appearances for San Diego last year. The Braves claimed him on waivers in August and he cut the ERA to 2.00 in 11 outings.

In spring training, Wright wanted a chance to earn a starting job, and he got the opportunity. Atlanta pitching coach Leo Mazzone has finally got him to understand he doesn't have to use maximum effort with every pitch. When he was coming up through Buffalo as a 21-year-old in '97, scouts routinely forecast arm trouble because of all the torque Wright used on his pitches.

That talk was prophetic and Wright never learned to keep his body under control until Mazzone got through to him.

"He said, 'I was told to never cut short my effort,' " Mazzone recalled. "I said, '(If the hard throwing continues) you'll have another arm operation and you'll continue to be all over the place.' "

"I was my own worst enemy," Wright admitted.

Wright has taken 5-7 mph off his fastball to save wear on his arm and improve his control, and has a much sharper change-up. The shift in approach has worked. He's struck out 68 and walked just 36 in 80 1/3 innings this year. And he's a relative bargain for the Braves at $850,000; he made $4.3 million for the Indians in 2002.

Wright was a 4-3 loser Tuesday at Florida, the site of his Game Seven showdown with Al Leiter in 1997. But he struck out nine, most for him in a big-league game since 1999.

"I've been at a lot of different levels of this game in my career," Wright said. "But I wouldn't change anything I've gone through. Because right now, coming back, I know how to enjoy it. You can only gain that perspective by being out of the game, by having your dream taken away."

WRIGHT'S STUFF

Jaret Wright's career statistics in Triple-A and the majors

Year Team WLERAGPGSIPBBSO

1997 Cleveland 834.3816 16 90.1 3563

Buffalo-AAA 411.807 7 45.0 1947

1998 Cleveland 12104.7232 32 192.2 87140

1999 Cleveland 8106.0626 26 133.27791

Buffalo-AAA 000.001 1 3.004

2000 Cleveland 344.709 9 51.22836

Buffalo-AAA 000.001 1 2.001

2001 Cleveland 226.527 7 29.02218

Buffalo-AAA 314.717 7 28.21328

2002 Cleveland 2315.718 6 18.11912

Buffalo-AAA 533.8810 10 55.22443

2003 Atlanta 102.0011 0 9.039

San Diego 158.3739 0 47.12841

Portland-AAA211.4212 1 19.0721

2004 Atlanta 553.4714 14 80.13668

Major totals 42 42 5.33 162110662.1335478

AAA totals 146 2.99 3827153.163144

Astros get their man

The Carlos Beltran deal with Kansas City and Oakland broke down for Houston on Tuesday, but the Astros kept dealing with the Royals even while Kansas City started talking to the Red Sox about the talented outfielder who is headed for free agency. Houston finally got the man it needed to bulk up its lineup after Richard Hidalgo bottomed out and was dealt to the Mets.

Jeff Bagwell's chronically sore shoulder has been acting up again, and Beltran is badly needed for the Astros' offense and manager Jimy Williams' job security. This team was expected to battle the Cubs for the NL Central title, not battle to get out of fifth place as the halfway mark approaches.

The Beltran-to-Boston chatter, of course, had the Yankees scrambling to get into the picture. What New York really needs, however, is a pitcher. Look for the Yankees to target Seattle's Freddy Garcia or Pittsburgh's Kris Benson as trade deadline talks heat up in the next month.

Shame on Junior

Forgive me if I'm not all misty-eyed about Ken Griffey Jr. collecting his 500th home run. As petulant as ever, Junior told Reds CEO John Allen a few days before last Sunday's clout in St. Louis that he wanted longtime Reds radio announcers Marty Brennaman or Joe Nuxhall at the mike for his historic home run -- and not first-year play-by-play man Steve Stewart, who is being groomed to replace the retiring Nuxhall.

Brennaman and Nuxhall have known Griffey since he was a child running around in the Reds' clubhouse while his father was playing for the Big Red Machine of the '70s. Griffey took pains to say it was simply a tribute to them rather than a slap at Stewart. Brennaman, who eventually did call the home run, told Allen he was not comfortable with the request but would follow his boss' orders.

Shame on Griffey. For the first time in four years, he's healthy and should just worry about staying that way rather than obsessing about what's happening in the press box.

Around the horn

The knucklehead of the season has to be 18-year-old Matt Bush, the San Diego native whom the Padres made the No. 1 pick in this month's free agent draft and promptly signed to a $3.15 million contract. Bush was suspended by the team Tuesday after being arrested for underage alcohol consumption and allegedly biting a bouncer at a nightclub near the Padres' spring training and minor-league compound in Peoria, Ariz. Instead of starting Bush's promising career in rookie ball, the Padres might be looking for ways to void his deal.

Rangers infielder Alfonso Soriano loves playing for Texas manager Buck Showalter but he's less enthused about living in the vast Dallas Metroplex compared to the neighborhoods of New York City. Soriano, who lives just five minutes from Ameriquest Field (the former Ballpark in Arlington), told New York reporters when the Yankees were in town recently that he has yet to venture 20 minutes away to Dallas -- because he's worried about getting lost on the freeway.

The Bisons' three seven-run comebacks equal the entire total in the big leagues thus far for teams down that many runs. The Elias Sports Bureau's list: Milwaukee's 10-9 win over Cincinnati on April 28 (down, 9-0), San Francisco's 12-9 win over Florida on April 30 (down, 8-1) and Texas' 16-15 win over Detroit on May 8 (down, 11-1).

You never know who you'll see at the ballpark. Seattle Mariners scout David Lander showed up in Dunn Tire Park last weekend. Don't recognize the name? Lander, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and was in town for an MS benefit event, is the actor who played "Squiggy" on the '70s sitcom hit "Laverne and Shirley." Some quick work in the music room upstairs produced the show's theme song when Lander was introduced on the Bisons Big Board.

e-mail:

mharrington@buffnews.com