Thursday

A Niagara Street man told Officer David Kinney that another man had taken $250, a video game system and wooden chairs from his apartment. A witness said the items were removed through a porch window, Kinney said. Entry was made through the window, which was damaged. Several other items were taken, the man said, and an inventory sheet was left with the victim.

Friday

An 8-year-old boy was injured at 7:30 p.m. when firecracker thrown by a 35-year-old neighbor exploded near his face, police said. It was the second such incident involving the two parties in recent days in the Eighth Street area, police said.

Saturday

Sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 12:55 a.m., a woman's car was broken into while parked near her Pine Avenue home, police said. Items taken included a briefcase, a purse and a personal digital assistant. Loss was listed at $474.

An 88th Street woman told police that her home had been entered around 1:35 a.m. when someone climbed in through an upper apartment window. Two piggy banks and a PlayStation video game system were stolen, at a loss of approximately $600.

A Zito Street apartment was broken into between 12:30 and 5:30 a.m., police said. Three victims reported losses, including a wallet containing $75, an order of pizza and chicken wings, and a 10-speed bicycle, which was stolen from the hallway.

A Welch Avenue woman returned home at 6 p.m. to find it had been burglarized, police said. Two bedrooms were ransacked, and some cupboards and an attic also were gone through. Items stolen included two Bulova watches, a fur coat, prescription drugs, food and several silver spoons.

Sunday

A Niagara Street woman's apartment was entered between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. while she slept, police said. The thief took $60, a credit card and a cellular telephone.

A burglar entered a 16th Street home by prying open a window, police said. The break-in occurred between 7 and 11 a.m., with the resident reporting a loss of two gold necklaces, an emerald ring, costume jewelry, prescription medications, $320 in cash and $300 in Canadian change.

Monday

A Michigan Avenue man told police he couldn't locate his cell phone so he had a friend call the number to see if he could hear it ring. An unknown man answered, saying he had bought the phone from a prostitute. The man offered to return the phone for $30, the victim said. Attempts by Officer James G. VanEgmond and Detective Frank Coney to retrieve the phone were unsuccessful. The phone had been taken from the victim's truck, VanEgmond said.

Tuesday

Officer David Bower said he responded to a call of a woman breaking the windows of an apartment in Jordan Gardens. The woman told him she came to pick up her son and found the 3-year-old home alone and crying. She said she went to the Jordan Gardens office and was told that opening the apartment door would take about 20 minutes. The woman, therefore, smashed a window of the apartment with a brick. Bower said he found the child alone, but the father returned while he was at the scene. Bower arrested Kelvin L. Thompson, 27, of Jordan Gardens on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Wednesday

Officer Thomas Rodriguez arrested two men on Highland Avenue after stopping a car that he said had failed to keep right. Rodriguez said a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the car.

The passenger, Corey G. Bradberry, 21, of Fourth Street, said he had two bags of marijuana in his trousers, Rodriguez said. He also had a marijuana "blunt," the officer added.

The marijuana was seized, and Bradberry was issued an appearance ticket accusing him of unlawful possession of marijuana. The driver, Michael Tabb, 20, of Fourth Street, was charged with unlicensed operation and failure to keep right. He was also issued an appearance ticket.

A woman told Lt. Thomas Prucnal someone had withdrawn about $550 with her automatic teller machine card.