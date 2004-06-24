MAN TO KEEP DREADLOCKS DURING PRISON SENTENCE

Dennis "Kiss" Walter was sentenced Wednesday to state prison for 3 1/2 to seven years for robbing a man two years ago, but a judge agreed to bar state prison officials from cutting the practicing Rastafarian's dreadlocks.

State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia agreed to the religious practice request by Walter, 28.

At the request of prosecutor Holly P. Tucker, the judge also issued an order of protection barring Walter from contacting his victim, Timothy J. Fulks, or two prosecution witnesses for the next five years.

The judge said he found a jury's third-degree robbery verdict of April 23 for the Nov. 8, 2002, confrontation in Fulks' former apartment in the 100 block of Niagara Street to be "reasonable," given that it acquitted Walter of a first-degree robbery charge carrying a 25-year prison term.